Zimbabwe: Under Fire Chitembwe Takes Blame

CAPS United . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 1

Ngezi Platinum Stars . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 2

Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe took full responsibility for his team's latest defeat yesterday, as the Harare giants' struggles continued with a 2-1 home loss to Ngezi Platinum Stars at Rufaro Stadium - a result that sparked fan protests and police intervention.

Chitembwe, a man known for his measured words and loyalty to the CAPS cause, faced the media visibly dejected. His side had just suffered their third loss in five Castle Lager Premiership matches, and a section of furious Makepekepe fans had vented their frustrations by barricading the main exit, temporarily trapping the team bus and the coach's car inside the stadium.

"It is a natural reaction," said Chitembwe, taking a calm, but resolute stance in the aftermath.

"To me, I find it very, very logical. There is this expectation about the team, and CAPS United is CAPS United. I have been here long enough to understand what this football club is all about. Results are what matter at the end of the day.

"If the results are not coming, naturally people will react. This is very, very normal. There is nothing abnormal with that kind of reaction. That is expected. As a club, I think the club needs to find a way to manage that kind of situation."

Chitembwe made no excuses. He didn't shield himself with clichés or vague explanations. Instead, he laid bare his position with rare frankness.

"It is the sole responsibility of the coach to make sure the team wins matches. It is my responsibility, and that responsibility does not lie with anyone else.

"I am that kind of a person who does not shy away from that kind of responsibility. I am responsible big time because at the end of the day, the decisions that I make are a reflection on the team.

"It has not gone well, not only with the supporters, but it has also not gone down well with the players. They are also not happy. It has not gone down well with even myself. I am not happy."

The defeat was another hard pill to swallow for CAPS United fans, who watched their side slip into the relegation zone, 16th on the table with just four points from five games.

The result also extended their miserable record against Ngezi Platinum Stars - a team they last beat in 2017. Since Ngezi's promotion in 2016, they've now won eight of the sides' head-to-heads, while CAPS have only managed two.

CAPS United started brightly in front of a sparse, but expectant crowd, and nearly took the lead 19 minutes in when Jayden Bakari's glancing header was superbly tipped over the crossbar by Ngezi goalkeeper Darlington Murasiranwa.

But it was the visitors who broke the deadlock in the 41st minute. CAPS defenders failed to clear their lines following a save by Harmony Nare, and Obriel Chirinda pounced on the loose ball to put Ngezi in front.

The Green Machine's response was spirited at first. Chitembwe made early adjustments in the second half, bringing on Nyasha Chintuli to add urgency.

Their equaliser came in the 68th minute, albeit through a stroke of fortune. Defender Gomezani Chirwa, under pressure from a well-delivered Erick Manokore freekick, headed past his own goalkeeper to gift the hosts a lifeline.

For a brief moment, CAPS Stadium found its voice. But it didn't last long.

Just four minutes later, Ngezi Platinum Stars restored their lead with a goal that will be remembered long after the dust of this game settles. Ashwin Karengesha, who had been a lively presence throughout, received the ball on the edge of the area, beat his marker with a quick feint, and curled a sublime shot past Nare and into the top corner. It was a moment of brilliance that summed up the difference between the two sides on the day.

CAPS tried to claw their way back into the match, but lacked the composure and cutting edge required in the final third. They came close twice in the dying minutes.

First, Tanaka Shandirwa failed to properly connect with a loose ball inside the box following a fumble by Murasiranwa. Then, defender Brighton Manhire's header from a corner smacked against the upright with the keeper beaten.

Despite their late flurry, Makepekepe were left empty-handed once again. And as the final whistle blew, frustration boiled over.

Security had to be tightened at the stadium gates as a group of CAPS supporters - some of whom chanted slogans and demanded change - blocked the stadium exit. Police and private security eventually dispersed the crowd, allowing the players and technical team to leave the venue. While the home fans mourned another missed opportunity, Ngezi Platinum Stars celebrated another step forward in their title defence. The victory took them back to the top of the log standings with 13 points, reclaiming pole position after being briefly overtaken by newcomers MWOS.

Their coach Takesure Chiragwi, who was honoured as Coach of the Month before kick-off, praised his players for sticking to the game plan.

"It was difficult today because we were also playing a very good team," said Chiragwi.

"We knew we could not beat CAPS United just easily like that. We referred back to 4-3-3 (after retaking the lead) so that we have enough depth in defence.

"We also put in attacking players with a lot of speed to make sure their wingbacks would push forward and leave space. We realised their defence was very slow, so we used that to our advantage.

"The guys showed character, and I think it's because of late we are winning."

Ngezi now look every bit like a team gunning for the championship, and their growing confidence is reflected in their four-match winning streak.

For CAPS United, however, the journey only gets tougher. Their next assignment is an away trip to Barbourfields to face a buoyant Highlanders side. Chitembwe knows a response is needed, urgently.

"The team needs to find a way to turn this around. Like I said, the players have a role, but the coach carries the full responsibility. We will keep working."

If the mood around Makepekepe feels heavy now, failure to spark a turnaround in Bulawayo next week could turn this into a full-blown crisis.

Teams

CAPS United: Harmony Nare, Brighton Manhire, Erick Manokore, Bruce Kangwa, Brian Kadamanja, Kelvin Mangiza, Phineas Bamusi, Tanaka Shandirwa, Juan Mutudza (N. Chintuli 49'), Jayden Bakari, Junior Bunjira (E. Mbollo 79')

Ngezi Platinum Stars: Darlington Murasiranwa, Gomezani Chirwa, Kudzai Chigwida, Marvellous Mukumba (T. Chamboko 70'), Nyasha Gurende, Richard Hachiro, Farai Madhanhanga, Malvin Gaki, Tinashe Mavhudzi (T. Munemo 53'; T. Benhura 78'), Ashwin Karengesha (T. Kaseke 78'), Obriel Chirinda.