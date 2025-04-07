Zimbabwe: 'Unchanged Wheat Price Competitive'

The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) has maintained the winter wheat producer price at US$450 per tonne, amid high hopes the country will be able to sustain the bumper yields achieved in the last few years.

This price is consistent with the previous year's pricing structure, aimed at incentivising wheat farmers and boosting local production.

Wheat farmers in Zimbabwe have welcomed the standard wheat price of US$450 per tonne, which they say aligns with the import parity threshold and allows farmers to realise a profit to finance future production.

The Government's efforts to support the wheat sector are expected to contribute to increased production and strengthen the country's food security position.

This comes as the Government has set the highest-ever target of putting 120 000 hectares under the winter wheat crop in 2025, to enhance national food security and reduce reliance on imports.

Under the plan, Zimbabwe is expected to yield 600 000 tonnes of wheat, surpassing last year's output of 562 591 tonnes and exceeding the national requirement of 360 000 tonnes for self-sufficiency.

The 2025 winter plan builds on the successes of the 2024 Wheat-Based Food Security initiative, which saw 119 954 hectares of wheat planted, yielding 562 591 tonnes.

Additionally, 6 697 hectares of barley were cultivated, producing 36,120 tonnes.

The initiative is part of the Government's broad efforts to boost crop production and reduce imports and contribute to the country's economic growth.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union (CFU) president Shadreck Makombe lauded the introduction of the 2025 winter wheat price, saying the price is competitive.

He, however, urged the Government to ensure prompt payments for deliveries, as this is crucial for farmers to prepare for the next season without disruptions.

"We welcome the newly introduced 2025 winter wheat price. All things being equal, the price offered by GMB is good, especially if input prices do not go up.

"We are, however, calling on the Government to be timely in their payments so that our next season preparations are not disturbed," said Dr Makombe.

In an update earlier this month, Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services (ARDAS), acting chief director, Mr Leonard Munamati, said the Government and its partners were ready to support wheat farmers.

"The wheat crop will be supported through private contractors, the Government's National Enhanced Agricultural Productivity Scheme (NEAPS), the Presidential Wheat Support Scheme, and self-financed growers," he said.

The GMB will purchase wheat from farmers under the Presidential Input Programme (PIP) and self-financed growers.

The latter group will have the freedom to sell their produce at the best market price.

Additionally, the GMB will act as a buyer of last resort and will collaborate with the Zimbabwe Mercantile Exchange (ZMX) to also offer commercial warehouse receipt services.

This is a significant development for Zimbabwe's wheat farmers and is expected to have a positive impact on the country's agricultural sector.