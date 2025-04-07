Zimbabwe: Croc Attack Survivor Inspires Community With ICT Skills

Three years ago, Brightness Siahundu (28), a resilient young woman from Chief Mola's realm in Kariba's Nyaminyami area, faced a life-altering tragedy when a crocodile attacked her while she was fetching water.

Born in a secluded area, Brightness had long dreamt of uplifting her life and that of her family.

The serene waters of the mighty Zambezi suddenly turned into a nightmare, leaving her with devastating injuries.

Though her family rejoiced at her survival, she received heartbreaking news from doctors at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

She would require a complete amputation of her left leg!

This tragic turn of events, however, did not extinguish her spirit.

Instead, it ignited a fierce determination within Brightness to find purpose not only for herself, but to brighten her entire community.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding her future, she transformed her painful experience into a powerful story of hope.

With indomitable strength, Brightness emerged as an advocate for the importance of information communication technology (ICT), aiming to enlighten her community about the vast opportunities modern technology offers.

Her journey began with a ground-breaking five-day ICT training programme organised by POTRAZ, which has empowered over 800 individuals with disabilities across Zimbabwe since early 2023.

For Brightness, this training was a revelation; her first encounter with a computer ignited a passion to share her knowledge.

Grateful for POTRAZ's support--an embodiment of the commitment to uplift every corner of society--she embraced new possibilities.

During a one-week ICT skills programme, 30 individuals with disabilities from Kariba's rural and urban areas recently attended the life-changing training exercise that she now uses to actively engage youths in her community. Through these efforts, she educates them about the safe use of technology and the internet.

Brightness is redefining her community's future, demonstrating that disability is not a limitation, but rather a source of strength.

Navigating with crutches, she symbolises hope in a place long deprived of modern technology.

Amid outdated resources and scarce internet access, her tenacity shines brightly, inspiring change.

In a community where dreams of laptops and smartphones once felt unattainable, Brightness stands as a guiding light. Her relentless pursuit of digital empowerment illustrates the potential for transformation through knowledge.

"I am incredibly thankful to POTRAZ for their support. They are embodying the Government's promise to leave no one behind. My village, along with many in rural Kariba, remains underdeveloped and cut off from modern advancements.

"I had never interacted with a laptop or computer before POTRAZ opened that door for me," she shared her enthusiasm in a recent phone interview from her village.

"Now, I travel around sharing the skills I've learnt. My primary focus is on youths and young women, who are crucial to our village's transformation. I've shown them how smartphones and the internet can help market our products, including fish, kapenta, and livestock".

Her determination shines through, despite the great challenges she faces.

Navigating rugged terrain with crutches is a formidable task.

"I hope and pray that one day POTRAZ will visit my village and share the valuable knowledge we received. Our community has so much potential, and I am doing my best, as are my fellow beneficiaries of the engagement with POTRAZ.

"Living with disabilities brings its own difficulties, yet our desire to spread knowledge remains strong. I manage with crutches, but human-wildlife conflicts sometimes keep me at home," she said.

Mola, much like others in the greater part of Kariba, bravely navigates the challenges of wildlife encounters, particularly from crocodiles and elephants.

While she eagerly awaits promising news from POTRAZ, she passionately dedicates her time to teaching her community vital ICT skills.

Her heartfelt plea to the Government for improved access to mobile networks and internet services reflects her unwavering commitment to progress.

Sadly, many rural areas in the district still lack mobile networks and internet services, underscoring the need for change and determination.