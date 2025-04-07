Zimbabwe: 'Innovation Key to Transforming Healthcare'

Innovation is key to transforming Zimbabwe's healthcare system, former Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo has said.

In his address at the University of Zimbabwe during the Youth Matters healthcare event last Friday organised by Young Achievers Trust, Dr Moyo discussed innovations in Zimbabwe's health delivery system, focusing on the transformation of Chitungwiza Central Hospital, where he served as chief executive officer.

Under Dr Moyo's leadership, Chitungwiza Central Hospital evolved from a general hospital into a Central Teaching Hospital, serving nearly 2,5 million people from surrounding rural areas.

His vision for the hospital included not only improved patient care, but also the establishment of a training ground for future medical professionals.

Recognising the critical shortage of doctors caused by brain drain, Dr Moyo initiated training programmes for clinical officers, making Chitungwiza Central Hospital the only hospital in Zimbabwe to offer such training.

"It is important that those leading hospitals across the country think outside the box to ensure they offer the best services," he said.

The hospital also started training junior resident medical officers, nurses, midwives, and medical laboratory technicians, contributing significantly to the healthcare workforce.

One of Dr Moyo's most notable achievements was leading the hospital to attain ISO 9001:2000 certification in 2008, making it the first health institution in Zimbabwe and the SADC region to achieve this status.

The certification reflected a strong commitment to quality service and patient satisfaction, setting a high standard for healthcare delivery.

Dr Moyo emphasised the importance of providing quality care, stating that while many hospitals could offer medical services, Chitungwiza Central distinguished itself through its focus on patient-centred care.

He believed that improving the quality of services was crucial for the hospital's reputation and effectiveness.

To tackle the challenge of inadequate funding, Dr Moyo established Joint Venture Partnerships with corporate entities that enhanced the hospital's service delivery capabilities and addressed financial constraints.

Consequently, the hospital achieved significant milestones, including the laboratory receiving a 4-star rating in a WHO survey, improved access to advanced medical technologies such as ultrasound and CT scan units, and refurbishments that created a more welcoming environment for patients.

The hospital's upgrades included replacing old metal beds with modern, comfortable alternatives and enhancing ward aesthetics to provide a soothing atmosphere for patients.

Dr Moyo said the improvements were particularly beneficial for socially disadvantaged individuals, ensuring they received quality care in a supportive environment.

His strategic planning and focused leadership played a crucial role in these achievements, while his commitment to elevating Chitungwiza Central Hospital positioned it as a leading healthcare provider in Zimbabwe.