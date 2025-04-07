Zimbabwe: Youths Urged to Shun Violence

Zimbabwean youths must not be deceived by the country's detractors into fomenting chaos and rebellion against the Government, visiting ANC Youth League president Cde Collen Malatji has said.

Young people from Zimbabwe, he said, should work hard and make the most out of empowerment opportunities that have been unveiled by the Second Republic.

The call comes after a call for demonstrations last Monday, largely engineered by fugitive war veteran Blessed Geza, flopped dismally as the majority of citizens chose to remain peaceful.

Geza had even anticipated that the so-called M31 demonstrations would also spread to Zimbabweans living in neighbouring countries like South Africa, but this also failed to materialise.

In an interview, Cde Malatji, who is leading the ANC youth executive delegation who are in the country to prepare for the International Youth Summit on Land and Economic Freedom to be held in Harare from May 23-26, said former liberation movements had made a pact to stand together in the face of adversity from Western forces.

Cde Malatji implored Zimbabweans who are resident in South Africa to come back home and work with the Government instead of organising unnecessary protests in foreign lands.

"Some Zimbabwean youths based in South Africa are anti-Government, they are busy thinking of organising protests while their countrymen here are putting their land into good use back home," said Cde Malatji.

He said Zimbabweans should be wary of agents of imperialism who want to dislodge former liberation movements from power.

"They (detractors) cannot think of sponsoring anarchy elsewhere as part of the agenda to displace the liberation movements in Africa. We are aware that their handlers have the appetite to control Africa because of its abundant resources.

"We know they protested against ANC, Frelimo in Mozambique, SWAPO in Namibia, and now Zanu PF and other progressive liberation movements.

"They want to remove liberations movements out of power and put stooge Governments in Africa. As the youth, we agreed to work together to fight agents of the regime change agenda," Cde Malatji said.

He implored the youth from across the continent to stand firm and fight Western machinations that are sponsoring their proxies.

Cde Malatji said his visit highlights the positive relationship between the ANC Youth League and the Zanu PF Youth league.