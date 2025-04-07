Zimbabwe: Saints Expelled in Shake-Up

In a dramatic turn that has sent shockwaves through the local football fraternity, Zimbabwe Saints and Golden Lions have been expelled from the ZIFA Southern Region Division One League for failing to meet affiliation fee deadlines ahead of the 2025 season.

The two sides were axed after failing to pay the mandatory US$2 500 affiliation fee by the stipulated deadline - a key requirement for player registration through FIFA's system.

The decision was sealed at the region's Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Umzingwane over the weekend.

Confirming the development, ZIFA Southern Region spokesperson Blessing Mbwanda said the league would now proceed with 18 teams as resolved by congress.

"The teams failed to pay their affiliation fees in time, which is crucial for player registration through FIFA's system. With the registration window now closed, they can no longer be part of the season," said Mbwanda.

The expulsion has paved the way for fresh entrants. Bulawayo Warriors and Imbizo FC have been accepted into the league after fulfilling the required entry criteria, while Megawatt FC will make its debut after acquiring Adachi's franchise.

The AGM also brought significant financial boosts for the league. Khumbulani Mbano, the region's board member in charge of marketing, revealed that Herentals College had injected US$10 000 for monthly individual player awards, including incentives for top goal scorers.

In a major sponsorship breakthrough, a liquor company has pledged US$200 000 towards the league.

Part of the funds will go towards covering referees' fees, a move expected to ease the financial burden on participating clubs. The league is also set for a rebranding exercise as part of this new partnership.

All 18 clubs, including Arenel Movers, Victoria Falls Herentals, Bosso 90, Mainline, Casymn, Talen Vision, Nkayi United, Byo City, Byo Chiefs, Hwange, Indlovu Iyanyathela, Hardrock, Jordan Sinnott FC, Zebras Revolution, and the three new sides, were represented at the AGM.

Fixtures for the new season will be drawn up on April 8 at 1pm at the ZIFA Southern Region offices.