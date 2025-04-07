Zimbabwe: External Tribunal for Harare Town Clerk's Hearing

Harare Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume has appointed an external tribunal to oversee disciplinary proceedings for the city's suspended town clerk, Engineer Hosea Chisango.

The town clerk was suspended from duty following a slew of allegations, including awarding a street lighting tender to a blacklisted company and renewing his contract indefinitely without authorisation.

In a memo written by Clr Mafume, seen by this publication, it was revealed that Eng Chisango remains suspended, despite a brief period when the suspension was lifted before being reimposed.

"As you appreciate, it is not easy for the council to deal with Engineer Chisango's matter due to potential conflicts of interest, undue influence and other factors among councillors. To ensure Eng Chisango receives a fair hearing, I have exercised my powers to appoint an external, independent counsel and disciplinary authority to conduct the hearing in accordance with the Labour Act," the mayor wrote.

The step, Clr Mafume said, was taken to guarantee that Eng Chisango receives "a hearing free from internal biases or political interference".

The outcome will likely shape the future of the town clerk's tenure and set a precedent for similar cases.

Both Clr Mafume and Eng Chisango declined to comment on the matter.

However, council sources confirmed the developments.

Combined Harare Residents Association director Mr Rueben Akili expressed concern over the prolonged suspension of the town clerk, who continues to receive a monthly salary.

This, he said, has created a leadership vacuum as the local authority does not have an accounting officer.

"The suspension of the town clerk has been too prolonged and we need to move forward. If they had wanted to gather evidence to ensure that disciplinary measures were taken, the time has been unnecessarily extended," Mr Akili said.

"It would be more prudent for the local authority to make a decision and ensure that the town clerk returns to work as soon as possible."

Harare Residents Trust director Mr Precious Shumba said employees should not remain on suspension for extended periods, as it becomes a significant financial burden.

Harare residents are increasingly vocal about their demand for the resignation of city councillors and top executives, following serious corruption allegations uncovered by a Commission of Inquiry into the city's affairs.

Residents have expressed frustration over a myriad of issues contributing to a deteriorating quality of life, including sewer bursts, inadequate water supply, overflowing dumpsites, poor street lighting, and pervasive corruption.

The Commission of Inquiry has uncovered shocking corruption scandals, including the purchase of luxury vehicles for top management at an exorbitant cost of US$300 000 each.

However, as council bosses live in luxury and opulence, ordinary workers are wallowing in poverty.

Reports show that city directors are pocketing monthly salaries of US$12 000, an amount that many residents find unjustifiable given the city's numerous infrastructural and service-related issues.