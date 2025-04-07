Zimbabwe: SA Hitmen Jailed for Kidnapping, Assault

7 April 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Yeukai Karengezeka, Court Correspondent

Five hitmen from South Africa have each been sentenced to an effective 10 years in prison for conspiring to assault and kidnap Harare businessman Mr Oliver Chipindu.

Moses Monde, Malvin Manzinde, Malvin Tatenda Nyamuranga, Norbert Muponda, and Joshua Mapuranga were convicted of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and assault by Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje after a full trial.

The case arose from a failed business deal in which Mr Chipindu was defrauded of US$800 000 in a liquefied petroleum gas tanker transaction with Obrian Mapurisa, who is still at large.

In aggravation, prosecutor Mr Ephraim Zinyandu argued that the accused were first-time offenders but emphasised that their actions demonstrated premeditated criminal behaviour as part of a coordinated syndicate.

Magistrate Mambanje echoed this sentiment in his ruling, condemning the accused for their calculated actions.

"This was a premeditated and well-organised crime. The accused acted as a syndicate, driven by greed," said magistrate Mambanje.

"For the love of money, they agreed to harm the complainant. As the court, it is our duty to send a strong message that such crimes will not be tolerated."

He highlighted that the hiring of hitmen, although rare in Zimbabwe, is more prevalent in neighbouring countries like South Africa, and society must be protected from such criminal behaviour.

The magistrate sentenced each of the five men to 12 years in prison but suspended two years each on condition of good behaviour.

Mr Zinyandu proved that Mapurisa had entered into a business agreement with Mr Chipindu to purchase LPG tankers from Turkey.

Under the agreement, Mr Chipindu paid Mapurisa US$800 000 in varying sums on different dates for the purchase of seven tankers.

However, in January 2024, complications arose when Mr Chipindu requested documentation for the tankers.

Mapurisa evaded him, prompting Mr Chipindu to contact Mimak Company, the Turkish supplier.

To his shock, he discovered that only US$132 000 had been paid as a deposit, and the remaining amount had not been settled.

When confronted, Mapurisa admitted to diverting the funds but promised to complete the payment.

However, he continued to avoid Mr Chipindu's demands for a refund. Mr Chipindu then travelled to Turkey on February 28 last year, to negotiate directly with Mimak Company, which was preparing to sell the LPG tankers to another buyer.

Mr Chipindu's persistence reportedly led Mapurisa to devise a sinister plan to eliminate him.

Mapurisa allegedly hired the five hitmen, providing them with Mr Chipindu's address and photograph.

Their mission was to kidnap and assault the businessman, targeting his legs and collarbone to incapacitate him.

On March 19 last year, the hitmen travelled from South Africa to Zimbabwe, where they met Mr Chipindu at a lodge in Avondale, Harare.

During their meeting, they discussed their plan, unaware that Mr Chipindu was secretly recording the conversation on his phone.

The police, having been alerted of the plot, arrested the accused before they could carry out their mission.

