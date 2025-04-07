Zimbabwe: Old Hararians Edge Sportivo in Nedbank Classic Thriller

Old foes, Old Hararians and Harare Sports Club, wrote yet another enthralling chapter in their epic rivalry as the two titans closed out the Nedbank Rugby Challenge, Saturday night.

It was a fitting finale - defending champions Harare Sports Club (HSC), popularly known as Sportivo, taking on the in-form tournament favourites, Old Hararians (OH). And true to expectation, the clash delivered a spectacle under the lights.

Yes, rugby's Harare derby is still very much alive - gritty, gripping, and gloriously intense.

In the end, it was the star-studded OH outfit that prevailed, edging the contest 25-20 to lift the 2025 Nedbank Rugby Challenge crown.

While the encounter lacked the avalanche of tries that has become customary in recent meetings between the two giants, it compensated with thrilling, end-to-end action that had fans on the edge of their seats for the full 80 minutes.

The battle unfolded before hundreds of passionate supporters at Harare Sports Club's Machinery Exchange grounds, the chilly night air - with temperatures dipping to 13.6°C - no match for the heat of the contest.

Sportivo drew first blood with well-worked tries from Tadiwa Gwashu and Nyasha Shiripanda, while Lenience Tarembwa - the experienced former Sables flyhalf - showcased his trademark composure, adding a drop goal, a penalty, and a conversion. Tadius Dzandiwandira chipped in with another conversion to keep the scoreboard ticking.

But OH, marshalled by national skipper Hilton Mudariki, responded in kind.

Mudariki himself crossed the whitewash, joined by bulldozing eighth-man Aiden Burnett, substitute Munyaradzi Gwandu, and dynamic utility back Tinotenda Savanhu. The latter not only dotted down but also converted his own try and added a penalty to seal the narrow yet deserved win.

Speaking after the final whistle, OH head coach Tichafara Makwanya was full of praise for his charges' grit and composure under pressure.

"First of all, I want to thank God for the opportunity and coming out victorious. Simply being here and being able to play is something we tend to take for granted," said Makwanya.

"As far as my team's performance is concerned, it was a bit shaky in the beginning, but I'm glad the lads stuck to plan and stayed in the fight.

"The determination and hunger to win is probably what gave us the victory. Sportivo are a very talented team and today they made us work for everything."

With the result, OH were crowned champions and pocketed US$2 000 in prize money. Runners-up Harare Sports Club took home US$1 000, while the third-placed Zimbabwe Junior Sables walked away with US$750.

Makwanya capped a brilliant campaign with the Coach of the Tournament accolade and US$100, while the outstanding Brian Nyaude was named Player of the Tournament, also earning US$100.

On the sidelines of the final, Zimbabwe Junior Sables head coach Shaun De Souza announced his 42-man squad for this month's Barthes Trophy - the continental under-20 tournament set for April 17-27 in Harare. The event brings together Africa's finest junior sides in a battle for glory and a coveted ticket to the Junior World Trophy.

Zimbabwe Junior Sables Squad

Forwards: Takudzwa Matsvimbo, Emmanuel Tawana Gabi (Captain), Stanley Murangawa, Joseph Ndovorwi, Blessed Mukuwiri, Kudzai Waylen Tsvakirai, Louange Ujenza Mutima (Co-Vice Captain), Wayne Kuraimunashe, Tafadzwa Magada, Thabani Ndlovu, Tafara Dewa, Nyasha Ngwarati, Mayibongwe Ncube, Polite Phiri, Kudzai Chenda, Pharrell Mudiwa Maziwa, Allan Mawunga, Rufaro Shenje, Tinashe Nyanyiwa, Shaun Kuda Ndowa, Samuel Edwards

Backs: Dean Makweche, Tatanda Kambvumbi, Wayne Kunaka, Tafadzwa Chataika, Tinotenda Rusike (Co-Vice Captain), Tinotenda Chinyadza, Tadiwa Chikutiro, Munangi Kamwendo, Ivan Chirengende, Alex Kern, Tadiwanashe Maradze, Tadiwanashe Unganai, Tawanda Chisungo, PK Manyakara, Ethan Chaponda, Shammah Jackson, Emmanuel Magutakuona, Benoni Nhekairo, Phillip Chimhaka, Tafadzwa Tigere, Tanaka Masawi.