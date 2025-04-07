Zimbabwe: AFZ to Study Regional Cultures

7 April 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Columbus Mabika, Herald Reporter

The Air Force of Zimbabwe will continue to include cultures of regional countries in its training programmes to boost regional understanding, AFZ Chief of Staff Supporting Services, Air Vice Marshal Selebale Masera has said.

He made the remarks last Friday while officiating at a Senior Management Course at Manyame Air Base in Harare. The course drew participants from security services of Zimbabwe, Zambia and Tanzania. Cultural exchange, he said, plays a key role in intercultural learning that fosters regional integration.

"I encourage the school to continue showcasing cultural presentation of regional defence forces to obtain valuable opportunities for cultural exchange and understanding," Air Vice Marshal Masera said.

"It is essential to continue fostering an environment that celebrates diversity and promotes intercultural learning."

This, he said, aligns with global efforts to create inclusive settings that respect and value the contributions of individuals from diverse backgrounds.

In addition to its traditional training curriculum, Air Vice Marshal Masera said the AFZ had also introduced International Humanitarian Law in its training programmes in order for its personnel to gain a deeper understanding of the complexities of international law and its application to military operations.

The AFZ and Zimbabwe Defence Forces at large, he said, remain committed to gender equality and diversity as evidenced by the graduating course, where one-third of the students were women.

