Zimbabwe: Restless Nights, Weary Body - Journalist Mhlanga Pens Letter As He Clocks 42 Days in Pretrial Detention

Hope for freedom continues to diminish for Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) journalist Blessed Mhlanga, who has been held in pre-trial detention at Harare Remand Prison for 42 days.

His latest bail application, which was denied for the third time - once by the High Court of Zimbabwe and twice by the Harare Magistrates Court - prompted another emotional letter from within the prison walls on Monday.

Mhlanga, the host of the Free Talk interview programme at Heart and Soul Television and Radio (HSTV) under the AMH banner, revealed he is battling a severe flu, exacerbated by the conditions in the overcrowded D class prison section where he is confined.

He has been placed in the prison section notorious for housing dangerous criminals, a kick in the teeth, one injustice too many.

Through his latest correspondence, penned on Monday, Mhlanga confessed to sleepless nights, a direct result of his ill health.

He wrote: "As I write from this discomfort of my overcrowded cell, I am suffering from a serious bout of flue which has drained my strength and now threatens my inner peace. Sleep hardly comes as deep thoughts and lice battle for my attention at the most undesirable times. Such is the life I have lived for the past 41 days."

Mhlanga admitted that he is often overwhelmed by the gruelling ordeal he has endured for over 40 days. At times, he said, he breaks down, acutely aware of the state's intention to inflict undue pain by prolonging his imprisonment. It appears the state intends to squeeze him dry.

"My friends the journey has not been easy and it remains extremely difficult as we nudge forward; it is a marathon, not a sprint. It is very uncomfortable but unavoidable. It is a journey filled with frustrations and pain which at times overwhelms me to tears, anger and pushes me to the edge of emotional breakdown," Mhlanga said.

He continued: "I am in pain, lost and sadly broken. This experience is not just a today event, but it will traumatize me for the rest of my life. It is a terrible battle which however I cannot afford to lose. It is not easy to keep going but I have no choice to quit nor the desire to stop."

Mhlanga expressed his deep gratitude for the emotional support he has received from fellow journalists, his legal team, family and friends, who have stood by him during his imprisonment.

"I have fought with everyone around me. I have fought with my fantastic legal team, and my fellow colleagues in the media who have been standing head and shoulders in my defense. I have fought with my employer of choice and even with my own family.

"Honestly, I cannot imagine how I would have survived without your voices of solidarity and love. Your donations towards my upkeep in this dark place will never be forgotten or taken for granted. My lawyers bring me all your encouraging words and deeds of compassion. I say this without fear of contradicting myself - it is you who have carried me."

Despite the harsh and brutal conditions of the prison, Mhlanga reiterated his unwavering belief that he is being punished for defending the freedoms of others. He is resolved not to break.

"Although in pain, I remain unshaken and committed to my profession of choice. I strongly believe that it is the ordinary people who matter more than those who control the levers of power," he affirmed. He is determined to continue standing his ground, even if it means going down with the ship.

Mhlanga was arrested in February this year and charged under Section 164 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23 which criminalises the transmission of data that incites public violence.

The charge stems from HSTV's coverage of a heated press conference given by Blessed Geza, a former member of the Zanu-PF Central Committee and prominent war veteran. Geza warned Stephen Mutamba, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) chief, against deploying officers to assault protestors demonstrating against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Geza called for Mnangagwa's immediate resignation, citing corruption, nepotism, excessive bureaucracy, tribalism, and his alleged attempts to extend his term beyond 2028 - something legal experts have consistently maintained is legally untenable.

Mnangagwa himself has committed to stepping down in 2028 in respect of the constitution.

Geza's current location is unknown after the police released a statement indicating they are seeking him. He has been addressing Zimbabweans from an undisclosed location via his newly created X (formerly Twitter) handle and YouTube channel.