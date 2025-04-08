Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Chiefs Suspend Administrator in Connection With Ex-Highlanders CEO's Fraud Case

8 April 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sports Reporter

Bulawayo Chiefs has suspended its administrator, Andrew Mandigora, in connection with a US$5,000 fraud case involving former Highlanders CEO Brian Moyo.

Mandigora is accused of furnishing Moyo with details, which the latter used to generate a fake invoice that was used to defraud Highlanders.

Moyo, who resigned on Saturda,y allegedly generated a fake US$23,000 invoice for Highlanders to pay Bulawayo Chiefs in a transaction involving two players, when Bosso was supposed to pay only US$18,000. He pocketed the extra US$5,000.

Mandigora was notified of his suspension on Monday evening.

"The Bulawayo Chiefs Football Club Executive Board is writing to inform you that, effective immediately, you are hereby suspended from your duties as an administrator at Bulawayo Chiefs Football Club.

"This decision has been made in light of serious allegations regarding your involvement in fraudulent transactions, specifically concerning the submission of invoices with exaggerated amounts in collaboration with another club's official.

"In accordance with our club's policies and procedures, this suspension is necessary to ensure the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

"We must emphasize that you are not permitted to interfere with or participate in any aspect of this investigation.

"This includes any communication with other parties involved or related to the matter. Please return all club property and ensure that you have no further access to club resources, systems, or confidential information during this period.

"We take these allegations seriously, and appropriate steps will be taken to ensure a thorough investigation is conducted.

"You will be informed of any developments regarding this matter. We appreciate your cooperation in this sensitive issue," reads the suspension letter.

