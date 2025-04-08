Nigeria: Alleged N1.8 Billion Fraud - EFCC Arraigns Bauchi's Accountant General

The offence is contrary to and punishable under the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, among other counts.

The Accountant-General of Bauchi State, Sirajo Jaja, was, on Monday, arraigned in the Federal High Court in Abuja over allegations bordering on money laundering.

Mr Jaja was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before Justice Obiora Egwuatu alongside Aliyu Abubakar, a Bureau de Change (BDC) operator, and his company.

After the counts were read to them, they pleaded not guilty to the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/101/2025.

The defence lawyer, Chris Uche, informed the court of a motion filed in respect of his clients' bail.

He prayed the court to grant them bail on liberal terms.

Mr Uche, in his application for bail, argued that the charges against Mr Jaja allegedly arose out of the federal government's determination to intimidate the Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State to drop his political ambition for 2027.

He said the offence with which they were being charged with was a bailable one.

He said the defendants were not being accused of any capital offence or acts of terrorism that would have warranted their continued detention.

He assured the court that the AG had reasonable sureties to stand for him and produce him whenever required by the court.

However, the EFCC's lawyer, Abba Muhammed, opposed Mr Uche's application.

Mr Muhammed, who said the commission filed a counteraffidavit to the bail applications, said Mr Abubakar (1st defendant) had earlier jumped administrative bail.

He said the accountant general was earlier granted administrative bail but failed to meet the bail conditions.

He urged the court to dismiss their plea.

Justice Egwuatu, in his ruling, held that bail is a constitutional right that the court must exercise judiciously.

The judge said he was minded to admit the defendants to bail.

He subsequently granted bail to them in the sum of N200 million each with two sureties in the like sum.

The judge said that the sureties must be residents of Abuja and one of the sureties must hold the position of a director with a federal government agency.

He directed the defendants to deposit their international passports with the court and must get the permission of the court whenever they needed to travel out of the country.

Justice Egwuatu also ordered Mr Jaja to be released to the Attorney General and Commissioner of Bauchi State pending the perfection of his bail within a given time.

The judge, however, ordered that if they failed to perfect their bail conditions within the period, they should be remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre.

He adjourned the matter until 17 June for the commencement of the trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Aliyu Abubakar, Jasfad Resources Enterprise and Sirajo Jaja are listed as 1st to 3rd defendant respectively.

The EFCC alleged that Mr Abubakar, Jasfad Resources Enterprise, Ibrahim Kashim (former Secretary to the Bauchi State Government, now at large), Danjuma Garba (at large), Kabiru Yahaya (at large), Saleh U. Mohammed (at large), and Balarabe Abdullahi (at large) between 10th July 2024 and 25th November 2024 allegedly transferred and converted N1.8 billion of public funds belonging to the Bauchi State Government.

It alleged that the fund was transferred from the Bauchi State Expenditure Account domiciled in Polaris Bank into the bank accounts of Jasfad Resources Enterprise.

The offence is contrary to and punishable under the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, among other counts.