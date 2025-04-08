document

- Excellency, Representative of the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia;

- Excellency, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission;

- Excellency, the Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission;

- Excellency, Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda to the Federal Democratic Republic and the African Union;

- Excellences, Commissioners of the African Union Commission;

- Excellences, Ambassadors of AU Member States and Members of the Permanent Representatives Committee;

- Excellences, Members of the Diplomatic and Consular Corps, Representatives of UN Agencies, International and Regional Organizations;

- Excellences, Representatives of the Regional Economic Communities;

- Distinguished Religious Leaders in Ethiopia, Members of the Rwandan Community, Staff of the African Union Commission; Invited Guests, University and College Students in Addis Ababa;

- Ladies and Gentlemen.

It is with deep solemnity that I welcome you to this commemoration marking the 31st anniversary of the Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda. Today, we honor the over one million lives lost, stand in solidarity with the survivors, and reaffirm our collective pledge--Never again! This day offers us another opportunity to reflect on the past, reaffirm our commitment to justice, and renew our shared vision for a peaceful, just, and reconciled Africa.

This year's theme, "Remember - Unite - Renew," calls us to reflect on the importance of remembrance in ensuring such atrocities never occur again. It also resonates with the African Union's theme for 2025: "Justice for Africans and People of African Descent through Reparations," highlighting the necessity of addressing the injustices of the past. This includes confronting the lingering effects of colonialism, slavery, and genocide, while also promoting healing, justice, and reparative actions for those affected. Acknowledging past atrocities is crucial not only for healing but for fostering justice and ensuring that future generations are equipped with the knowledge to build a peaceful and inclusive Africa.

Excellences, Distinguished Guests,

The genocide against the Tutsi remains one of the darkest chapters in history. It serves as a stark reminder of the destruction that hatred, division, and impunity can cause. Yet, Rwanda's remarkable resilience in rebuilding a just, reconciled, and inclusive society stands as a beacon of hope for the entire continent. Rwanda's journey proves that healing, justice, and unity are possible when there is a commitment to accountability and reconciliation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Rwanda International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, remembrance alone is insufficient. We must continue to strengthen efforts to prevent violence and mass atrocities. The African Union, through the Peace and Security Council and other organs, plays a vital role in mitigating risks and preventing the escalation of crises.

Distinguished Guests,

As we observe Kwibuka'31, all adult Africans must embrace peace and justice everywhere and we must focus on empowering the next generation to protect peace. The rise of misinformation and hate speech, particularly online, poses a serious threat to social cohesion and peace. Education must therefore be at the forefront of our efforts to combat these dangers.

By fostering critical thinking and promoting human rights education, we can equip Africa's youth to reject division and violence and build a more inclusive society. Schools and universities must serve as spaces for dialogue, reconciliation, and mutual respect.

Excellences, Ladies and Gentlemen,

May I conclude this remarks by wishing us a successful commemoration, and may we always Remember, Unite, and Renew towards the Africa we all want.

I thank you.