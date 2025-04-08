Zimbabwe Meets UN HIV Target, Leading Fight Against Aids

Zimbabwe has made remarkable progress in the fight against HIV/AIDS, as reported by the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS).

The country has successfully reached the 95-95-95 targets, a global set of goals aimed at eliminating AIDS as a public health threat by 2030. The targets are designed to ensure that 95% of people living with HIV know their status, 95% of those diagnosed receive sustained antiretroviral therapy (ART), and 95% of those on treatment achieve viral suppression.

Countries like Botswana, Eswatini, Rwanda, and Zimbabwe are among those leading the way in meeting these ambitious targets, providing hope and a model for the rest of the continent.

Paul Caris Juru, the National Coordinator of the International Network of Religious Leaders Living with or Affected by HIV/AIDS in Zimbabwe, shared insights into how Zimbabwe achieved these gains. He attributed the country's success to its unwavering commitment to ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic by 2030, despite ongoing economic challenges. "Zimbabwe's achievement of the 95-95-95 target is a proof to the country's commitment to ending the AIDS pandemic by 2030," Juru said. "Despite facing economic challenges, Zimbabwe has made significant strides in HIV prevention, treatment, and care."

The collective efforts of the government, international organisations, and civil society have been essential in expanding access to ART, improving HIV testing and diagnosis, and enhancing prevention efforts.

With over 10,000 healthcare facilities providing primary health services nationwide, Zimbabwe has successfully reached both urban and rural communities. Village health workers have been instrumental in raising awareness about HIV, and the government, alongside non-governmental organisations (NGOs), has implemented comprehensive awareness campaigns to educate the public on prevention and treatment.

Even with limited resources, Zimbabwe has demonstrated that substantial progress is possible in tackling the HIV/AIDS epidemic. "Even countries with limited resources, like Zimbabwe, can make significant strides in addressing the HIV/AIDS epidemic," Juru noted. The country's network of healthcare providers, especially in rural areas, has been key to reaching those in need of care and support.

Faith communities have also played a critical role in supporting people living with HIV and challenging the stigma associated with the disease. Through organisations such as INERELA+, founded by Anglican pastor Gideon Byamugisha, the faith-based community has been instrumental in addressing stigma and providing care for those affected by HIV. Byamugisha, who was diagnosed with HIV and lost his wife to the disease, faced discrimination within the church and recognised the urgent need to break the silence surrounding HIV in faith communities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe International Organisations AIDS By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Byamugisha and his colleagues founded INERELA+ in 2000, and the organisation has since become a prominent network across Africa, Europe, and Asia. The interfaith approach has been crucial in promoting a more inclusive response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Faith leaders who publicly share their HIV-positive status help reduce stigma and encourage others to seek treatment and support.

The success of Zimbabwe's HIV/AIDS response can be attributed to the collaborative and multisectoral approach, which includes the involvement of the faith community, healthcare providers, international organisations, and local NGOs. The church has served as a safe space for counselling, education, and support for individuals living with HIV, offering a welcoming environment where people can access care without fear of discrimination.

While Zimbabwe has made significant progress, Juru emphasised that the work is not yet complete. He urged that the country must remain vigilant and continue the fight to meet the ultimate goal of eliminating AIDS by 2030. "The work is far from over. We must continue the fight to ensure that we achieve the ultimate goal of ending AIDS by 2030," Juru concluded.

Zimbabwe's success in achieving the 95-95-95 target is a hopeful reminder of what can be accomplished through unity, dedication, and a commitment to addressing stigma and discrimination in the fight against HIV/AIDS.