South Africa: Tariff Turmoil - South Africa Opts for Diplomacy Over Quick Retaliation in Trade Dispute

4 April 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

The government is navigating yet another storm, with no clear strategic response to the US trade tariffs imposed this week and the planned review of bilateral relations as tensions continue to escalate.

A day after US President Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs, with South Africa facing a 30% import tariff, the government said it would not impose tariffs yet, warning that responding without understanding how the US set the rate and without first talking to the US could be counterproductive.

Trade and industry minister Parks Tau and International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola made the remarks on Friday, 4 April 2025, during a joint media briefing in Midrand, Johannesburg.

This comes after the Trump administration on 2 April 2025 introduced a 10% baseline tariff on all imports, with South African goods facing a specific rate of 30%. This decision is expected to have a negative impact on various South African exports, such as vehicles, precious metals, machinery, and citrus fruits.

While trade experts have already warned that the tariff increase will affect ordinary South Africans, causing an increase in export prices, inflation, jobs, and interest rates, the government says the right thing to do is to engage the US administration.

