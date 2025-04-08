Nigeria: Kano Court Jails Make-Up Artist for Naira Abuse

7 April 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

He was jailed after pleading guilty to one-count charge bordering on abuse and mutilation of the Naira.

Justice S.M Shuaibu of the Federal High Court, Kano has convicted and sentenced a Make-up Artist, Abdullahi Musa Huseini (a.k.a Amuscap) to six months imprisonment for Naira abuse.

The charge reads: "That you, Abdullahi Musa Huseini, on the 6th day of December, 2024, at Ali Jita Event Centre, Kano, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court whilst dancing during a social event tampered with the sum N100,000.00 (One Hundred Thousand Naira) in 1000 notes denomination issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying in the said occasion and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act, 2007".

Upon arraignment, Huseini pleaded guilty to the charge, prompting the prosecution counsel, Zarami Mohammed, to present the facts of the case and tender evidence before the court.

Delivering judgment, Justice Shuaibu found him guilty as charged and sentenced him to six months imprisonment without an option of fine.

The convict was arrested following credible intelligence on his involvement in the deliberate mutilation of the Nigerian currency by spraying it at his own wedding celebration. Investigations revealed that Huseini willfully defaced and abused the Naira notes in defiance of warning and campaigns against the practice by the EFCC.

Dele Oyewale

Head, Media & Publicity

April 7, 2025

