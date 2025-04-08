Rwanda: Kwibuka 31 - Our Past Event Returns On April 9

7 April 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Gatera

The annual Our Past event is set to take place on Wednesday, April 9, at the Nyanza Genocide Memorial located in Kicukiro Districk, where over 96,000 victims of the Genocide against the Tutsi are laid to rest.

The event, known for attracting the youth, aligns with the 31st commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, a remembrance occasion which kicked off on Monday, April 7.

According to organizers, the event will shed light on Rwanda's resilience over the past 31 years and how it significantly contributed to the growth and evolution of the country.

Actress and poet Malaika Uwamahoro will be the main act for this year's our past edition, where she's expected to use powerful expressions of art--dance, poetry, theater, and drama, to bring together the youth to reflect and grow in unity and hope.

"Once again with profound gratitude for your 13 years of unwavering support, we invite you to the 14th edition of Our Past Commemoration Event as part of Kwibuka31. Your encouragement has fueled our mission to create spaces where we learn and commemorate together," Our Past statement reads in part.

"As the youth of Rwanda, we recognize our duty to stand on the firm foundation built by those before us. By drawing inspiration from their leadership and sacrifices while learning from our nation's history, we continue to foster a society rooted in understanding, compassion, and unity," the statement added.

In addition to highlighting the country's progress over the last 31 years, Our Past initiative has tailored the event to spark conversations about Rwanda's past and simultaneously educate the youth on the Genocide.

About Our Past Initiative

Our Past Initiative is a non-profit organization aimed at putting together events to commemorate the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, and raise awareness about it among the youth.

It also engages in community building projects such as constructing and renovating the homes of Genocide survivors, providing them with easy access to water and assisting low income families with sanitary effects and basic needs.

Over the past 12 years, Our Past events have plummeted from 200 to 2000 attendees and it was founded as a result of Sick City Entertainment Group, a dance crew with a sizable number of Rwandan diaspora.

