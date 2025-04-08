Liberia: 'Give Court Chance - Avoid Personal Opinion'

Several citizens from towns and villages around the Salala Rubber Plantation in Margibi County are calling on some residents of the county to stop pointing accusing fingers at anyone because of their personal issues against the person.

They also called on those pointing accusing fingers to allow the court to handle this case and avoid personal opinion on this matter that is before the court.

The citizens' reaction come in the wake of misleading posts on social media and some media institutions by some individuals about Mary Boimah and Lawrence Gborbor accusing the current owner of Salala Rubber cooperation, Businessman, Upjit Singh Sachdeva, commonly known as "Jetty."

He bought SRC recently from its owner and has resumed full scale operations.

The citizens wondered how can Mr. Jeety be involved with the case when he wasn't a party to the case in June 2024 when the alleged attack took place at the company. They clarified that Mr. Jeety bought the company on August 26, 2024 and started production in November 2024.

"He is not involved with the case; the case was already in court before he bought the company after the company experienced huge damages to its properties and loses in cash," the citizens further clarified.

According to them, the new owner is trying to put together the broken pieces left behind by the former management and have created more than 900 (nine hundred) jobs to Liberian family heads, renovated the schools, clinic, camp houses for the workers, providing hot meals for the students daily and also providing meals to children of surrounding towns and villages every Sunday.

Providing some details relative to the allegations, the citizens noted that the incident occurred last year when some former workers attacked and burned car and house belonging to the company, looted the warehouse and took all the rice stock in the warehouse, at that time the lady Mary Boimah who is currently behind bar and Lawrence Gborbor were the union leaders who were accused and linked to the crimes committed against the company.

They revealed that when the two leaders were arrested last year, they jointly filed a criminal insurance bond through the insurance company and the bond was granted by the court after the accused persons were indicted by the grand jury of the 13th Judiciary Circuit Court in Kakata. According to records, they have been under bond since last year June 2024 up March 2025. According to the court documents, the insurance company wrote the court and withdrew the insurance bond for the accused persons.

Accordingly, the insurance company withdrew the insurance bond because of the delay in trail and can no longer continue to guarantee the accused persons in court. Therefore, the court had to re-arrest the accused persons till they can file a proper criminal insurance bond through a recognized insurance company.

The court document revealed that the damages caused by the actions of the accused persons is worth about US$275,210. This amount is multiplied by two which is US$550,420, in order to guarantee a criminal insurance bond under the Criminal proceeding Laws of Liberia, without this amount as a bond fee. These people will remain behind bar till the case is judged and finalized in court.