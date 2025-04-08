Africa: NPHIL, Africa CDC & MoH Launch EBS Guidelines to Boost Health Preparedness

Monrovia — In a major stride toward bolstering Liberia's capacity for early disease detection and response, the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), in collaboration with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and the Ministry of Health, has officially launched the country's National Technical Guidelines for Event-Based Surveillance (EBS). The launch, held over the weekend, marks a significant milestone in Liberia's ongoing efforts to build a resilient health system capable of responding effectively to both infectious and non-communicable diseases.

The ceremony, hosted at the Cape Hotel in Monrovia, brought together government officials, public health experts, development partners, and representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC).

Dr. Kokou Alinon, Regional Director for West Africa at Africa CDC, commended Liberia's leadership in public health emergency preparedness. He lauded the country's progress in surveillance systems and identified Liberia as a regional leader in disease detection. According to Dr. Alinon, the launch of the EBS guidelines is a critical step toward building stronger public health systems across Africa.

"Public health starts with surveillance and ends with surveillance," Dr. Alinon stated. "The signals we detect often come from the community. With the adoption of these guidelines, Liberia is setting a new standard for disease detection, verification, and response across the region. These guidelines are not just a theoretical framework; they are practical tools for real-time intervention."

Dr. Alinon also applauded the work of Liberia's Emergency Operations Center (EOC), urging that its "wash mode" should always remain active to monitor for potential outbreaks. He emphasized the need for swift implementation of the guidelines at the district, regional, and national levels.

"Once we launch this, we need immediate action. We want implementation across all levels and real-time data sharing," he added.

Using the platform to advocate for stronger regional cooperation, Dr. Alinon called on Liberia to urgently sign the regional data-sharing agreement, stressing that "diseases know no borders." He pointed out that cross-border surveillance is crucial, particularly for endemic diseases such as Lassa Fever, which affects Togo, Benin, Nigeria, and Liberia.

"If Liberia is not sharing data, it won't know what's going on in Togo. But with a united West Africa, we move as one," he noted.

Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan, Director-General of NPHIL, emphasized the vital role the new EBS guidelines will play in improving Liberia's early warning systems. He explained that the guidelines are designed not only to address infectious diseases like Ebola and malaria but also to monitor emerging health threats, including non-communicable diseases that are becoming increasingly prevalent.

"This is a system that will enhance early warning for disease outbreaks and emerging health threats," Dr. Nyan said. "We will not only be focusing on infectious pathogens but will also include research into non-communicable diseases. Public health isn't just about Ebola or malaria--it's about all threats to health."

Dr. Catherine Cooper, Liberia's Chief Medical Officer, highlighted the importance of sustained vigilance and cross-sector collaboration. She described the launch of the surveillance framework as a pivotal milestone in Liberia's post-Ebola health sector recovery and future outbreak preparedness.

"As a nation, we have come a long way from the dark days of the Ebola outbreak," Dr. Cooper stated. "Our public health system has been steadily evolving, and today marks another important chapter in strengthening our national capacity to detect, verify, and respond to emerging health threats. With the adoption of this new framework, Liberia is positioned as a leader in proactive disease surveillance."

The EBS guidelines are designed to enhance Liberia's ability to identify public health events in real time and respond swiftly--before such events escalate into full-blown outbreaks. The system encourages a collaborative approach involving local health workers, government officials, and international partners.

A notable feature of the new system is its integration of the "One Health" approach, which acknowledges that over 80 percent of emerging infectious diseases are zoonotic--transmitted from animals to humans. Liberia's adoption of this approach ensures that its surveillance framework encompasses human, animal, and environmental health.

Dr. Alinon reiterated the importance of regional collaboration, particularly with neighboring countries facing similar health threats like Lassa Fever. He underscored the urgency of establishing robust data-sharing protocols to improve preparedness and response capabilities across West Africa.

Meanwhile, Dr. Cooper reaffirmed the Ministry of Health's commitment to implementing the EBS guidelines from local communities to the national level.

"The work does not end with today's launch," she noted. "It is now up to us to ensure these guidelines are implemented at every level of our health system. Liberia is ready to take the next step in its journey toward becoming a beacon of health security in Africa."