Tunisia: President of Republic Receives Bct's 2024 Financial Statements and Auditors' Report

8 April 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

President Kais Saied met Governor of the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT), Fethi Zouhair Nouri, at the Carthage Palace on Monday.

During the meeting, the President was presented with the bank's 2024 financial statements and the auditors' report.

The Head of State emphasised «the role of the Tunisian Central Bank in enforcing the state's legislation across all banks, the Presidency said in a statement.

Commitments made must not be retracted under any circumstances. All banks, especially public ones, must actively engage in the national liberation struggle. Other banks, regardless of their designations, are legally obligated to implement the directives issued by the Central Bank.»

President Kais Saied reiterated the distinction between autonomy and independence, stating, "The Tunisian Central Bank is a public institution that enjoys monetary autonomy under the framework of state legislation. It is entrusted with supporting national economic efforts."

The meeting also addressed inflation control. The President of the Republic highlighted that this achievement reflects the success of "genuine national choices" in yielding positive outcomes.

He stressed the need to redouble efforts to attain even better results, according to the same statement.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.