Tunisia: President of Republic Receives Bct's 2024 Financial Statements and Auditors' Report

President Kais Saied met Governor of the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT), Fethi Zouhair Nouri, at the Carthage Palace on Monday.

During the meeting, the President was presented with the bank's 2024 financial statements and the auditors' report.

The Head of State emphasised «the role of the Tunisian Central Bank in enforcing the state's legislation across all banks, the Presidency said in a statement.

Commitments made must not be retracted under any circumstances. All banks, especially public ones, must actively engage in the national liberation struggle. Other banks, regardless of their designations, are legally obligated to implement the directives issued by the Central Bank.»

President Kais Saied reiterated the distinction between autonomy and independence, stating, "The Tunisian Central Bank is a public institution that enjoys monetary autonomy under the framework of state legislation. It is entrusted with supporting national economic efforts."

The meeting also addressed inflation control. The President of the Republic highlighted that this achievement reflects the success of "genuine national choices" in yielding positive outcomes.

He stressed the need to redouble efforts to attain even better results, according to the same statement.