Tunisia: President Kais Saied Discusses Progress of Public Facilities in Meeting With Prime Minister

Tunis — President Kais Saied met with Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri on Monday at Carthage Palace to review the progress of several public facilities.

The President of the Republic reaffirmed that all those involved in the administration who fail to provide citizens with the required services in the best conditions, or fail to remove the obstacles encountered, will face legal responsibility, according to a statement issued by the Presidency.

He further emphasised that any official suspected of prioritising interests other than those of the Tunisian people will be subject to disciplinary measures. If such actions constitute criminal offences, the official must be referred to judicial authorities for prosecution.

The Head of State underscored the urgent need to address unemployment, stating, «Thousands await their rightful access to employment opportunities, and we must expedite their integration into the workforce.» He praised the patriotism and sincere determination of citizens eager to contribute to national development, contrasting them with those who view power as «spoils» or extensions of specific lobbies.

Additionally, the President of the Republic discussed several draft laws and decrees slated for review in the upcoming Council of Ministers meeting.

He stressed that the highest priority must be given to social stability, noting, «Stability can only be achieved through justice, and growth will only be genuine in an environment where workers' and employers' rights are balanced, and investment returns are distributed equitably for the benefit of all.»