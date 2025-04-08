Africa: Quarter-Final Line-Up Confirmed As Knockout Stage Begins in Morocco

The stage is set for the quarter-finals of the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, following the conclusion of the group phase in Morocco.

With eight of the continent's brightest youth sides now through to the knockouts -- and earning a spot at the FIFA U-17 World Cup, attention turns to four high-stakes matches that will decide who advances to the semi-finals.

Burkina Faso emerged as one of the standout performers of the group stage, finishing with a perfect record of three wins from three.

The Baby Stallions will launch the quarter-final action on Thursday, April 10, when they meet Southern African challengers Zambia at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca (17:00 GMT).

Later that evening, hosts Morocco--buoyed by home support and a dominant 5-0 win over Uganda--will take on a resilient South African side in Mohammedia (20:00 GMT).

The North Africans will look to maintain momentum, but the Amajimbos, who impressed with attacking flair in the group stage, are eyeing a major upset.

On Friday, April 11, Tunisia and Mali go head-to-head in El Jadida (20:00 GMT) in a clash of tactically disciplined teams.

Both sides have shown solid defensive organisation, and the match could hinge on a moment of individual brilliance.

The final fixture of the round promises fireworks as Côte d'Ivoire, the tournament's most prolific attacking side, take on defending champions Senegal in Berrechid (17:00 GMT).

With both sides packed with emerging talent and tournament pedigree, the encounter is widely billed as the tie of the round.

At this stage, there are no second chances. The quarter-finals mark the beginning of the win-or-go-home phase, where ambition meets pressure and only the strongest survive.

For the young players involved, this tournament is more than just continental glory--it is a chance to put themselves on the radar of scouts and clubs across the globe.

As the competition moves into the business end, the focus sharpens on which team will rise to the occasion and take a step closer to lifting the coveted U-17 AFCON trophy.

🔥 Quarter-Final Fixtures: TotalEnergies CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations