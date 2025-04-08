Kenya: Veteran Journalists Urged to Mentor Next Generation

8 April 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has called on veteran journalists to take a leading role in mentoring young and emerging media practitioners to uphold professionalism and ethical standards in the industry.

MCK Meru Regional Coordinator Jackson Karanja stressed the value of intergenerational mentorship in preserving the profession's integrity.

"Veteran journalists are the custodians of our craft. We encourage you to guide the next generation by instilling core values like integrity, fairness, balance, and ethical conduct," Karanja said at a roundtable with veteran journalists in Meru County,

He emphasised that as the media landscape evolves, the experience of seasoned journalists is increasingly critical.

"In today's digital age, where speed often overshadows accuracy, veterans must anchor young reporters in the principles of ethical journalism," he added.

Karanja revealed that the Council is working on a structured mentorship framework through its regional offices, partnering with veteran journalists. The initiative will identify young journalists needing guidance, involve seasoned professionals in capacity-building programmes and establish knowledge-sharing platforms like press clubs.

"The wisdom of those who came before us is not just valuable--it's essential. We must ensure the journalistic torch is passed on with integrity," he said.

During the meeting, senior journalists shared their experiences and voiced enthusiasm for supporting the Council's mentorship efforts.

"We're delighted to be part of these discussions. Though many of us are retired, our passion for journalism endures, and we're eager to mentor where needed," said Simon Kobia, a retired journalist in attendance.

The engagement is part of MCK's broader mission to promote professionalism and foster a supportive environment for journalists at every career stage.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.