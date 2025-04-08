Somalia: Harassment Against Women Swimmers At Lido Beach - 'We Swim in Fear'

Lido Beach is one of the most popular destinations for people in Mogadishu looking to relax, swim, and enjoy their free time. The beach attracts a diverse crowd, including men, women, children, and the elderly, especially on weekends and holidays.

However, women who go to the beach to swim face serious challenges, the biggest being harassment from some of the young men present. There is growing concern about the continued abuse and mistreatment women experience while in the water.

Faadumo Ahmed, one of the women who enjoys swimming, told Bilan Media that she constantly feels unsafe when she visits the beach.

"I come here to swim and unwind, but I never feel free. Young men deliberately come too close to us, sometimes even touching us inappropriately. This is a recurring problem, and there is no one to protect us," she said.

On the other hand, Mahad Muse, a young man who frequently visits Lido Beach, said he always stays vigilant when accompanying his sisters.

"Today, I won't swim. I came here with my three sisters, and I have decided to stand guard. Some boys have no respect--they forcefully drag women in the water or even try to pull off their clothes. Just a few days ago, I witnessed an incident where a young girl was harassed, and her clothes were torn in the middle of the sea. It was disturbing," Mahad said.

He believes the solution is to deploy security forces at the beach and enforce strict laws against offenders.

One of the biggest reasons why such incidents continue is the absence of law enforcement or coast guards to monitor the beach. Some believe that implementing strict regulations to combat sexual harassment is necessary.

Many argue that swimming is an essential life skill that everyone should learn for their safety in water.

Would a safer environment encourage more women to swim at Lido Beach?