Liberia: 'Don't Risk Jail or Deportation'

The United States Embassy in Monrovia has issued a strong warning to Liberians contemplating illegal entry or remaining unlawfully in the United States, cautioning that such actions could result in jail time, deportation, and permanent visa bans.

In a press release issued on Monday, U.S. Ambassador to Liberia, Mark Toner, said the U.S. government is intensifying enforcement of immigration laws, and Liberians must avoid any attempts to travel or remain in the U.S. illegally.

"Illegal entry not only breaks U.S. laws; it also puts your safety and well-being in jeopardy. The penalties are serious: jail time, separation from your family, and permanent bans from re-entering the United States," Ambassador Toner said.

The Ambassador's message, titled "Don't Risk Your Future: The United States Cracks Down on Illegal Immigration," emphasized the high consequences of breaking U.S. immigration laws.

"If you try to enter the United States illegally, lie to get a visa, work without legal permission, or stay in the United States after your visa or visa waiver period expires, you will face serious penalties," Ambassador Toner said.

Ambassador Toner revealed that nearly 20 percent of Liberians who travel to the United States on tourist visas overstay their authorized time, making Liberia the 10th highest overstay rate in the world.

This worrying trend, according to the U.S. Embassy, contributes significantly to the difficulty many Liberians face in acquiring tourist or non-immigrant visas. Additionally, visa fraud involving fake documents and false statements on applications has been a growing concern.

"Far too many Liberians resort to fraud in a desperate attempt to get a visa," Toner said, urging Liberians to understand the legal and national security implications behind the toughened visa process.

According to the statement, the Trump administration has significantly stepped-up immigration enforcement, leading to dramatic increases in arrests and deportations.

In February 2025 alone, illegal border crossings dropped by 94 percent compared to the previous year, while arrests inside the U.S. rose by over 600 percent.

"If you try to cross a U.S. border or remain in the United States illegally, you will be caught, detained, and sent back," the Ambassador warned. "You may also be banned from returning or face fines and criminal charges."

The U.S. Embassy reminded Liberians that any form of visa fraud -- whether by lying on applications, submitting false documents, or overstaying a visa -- is a criminal offense that carries serious consequences, including permanent ineligibility for future travel to the United States.

"The U.S. visa process is the most secure in the world," Toner stated. "Those who attempt to cheat the system will be punished."

For those considering traveling to the U.S. through irregular routes or by attempting to cross the southern border, the Ambassador highlighted the grave dangers posed by human traffickers, criminal gangs, and cartels who exploit migrants.

"Many who attempt the journey never make it to their destination. Criminal groups subject them to violence, extortion, and assault," he cautioned.

The U.S. government is actively working with countries in the Western Hemisphere to intercept migrants before they reach the border. The aim is to protect both American citizens and migrants from the dangers associated with illegal immigration.

As part of its enforcement measures, the U.S. government is also targeting those facilitating illegal immigration, including smugglers, human traffickers, and even foreign government officials and transportation industry workers.

Ambassador Toner referenced a policy recently announced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which places visa restrictions on foreign officials, including those in immigration, customs, and port authorities, who fail to act against illegal immigration. Similar restrictions are being applied to those in tourism and travel agencies found complicit in fraud.

"Those who threaten U.S. security by facilitating illegal immigration are not welcome in our country," Toner stated.

Ambassador Toner also urged Liberians with family or friends residing illegally in the United States to encourage them to return home voluntarily before they are caught and deported under stricter immigration policies.

"The best thing you can do for them is to tell them to come home now," he advised.

The U.S. Embassy concluded its warning with a clear message: "Make the right choice -- follow the law." Attempting to bypass U.S. immigration rules not only jeopardizes the individual's future but also puts their safety, family, and life at risk.