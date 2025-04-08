Congo-Kinshasa: Torrential Rains and Flooding Leaves Dozens Dead

At least 33 deaths have been recorded after flooding and erosion caused by torrential rains in Kinshasa, reports Radio Okapi. The death toll, however, remains provisional.

Mont-Ngafula, Ngaliema, Barumbu, Limete, Matete, and Masina are reported to be the worst-affected municipalities.

"A crisis management unit has been set up under the supervision of the Ministry of the Interior. It has decided to immediately implement an evacuation plan and mobilize intervention teams to provide preliminary assistance, including the provision of temporary shelters," the government statement said in response.

Interior Minister Jacquemain Shabani called the army, the General Directorate of Migration, the Waterways Authority, and the General Directorate of Customs and Excise to ensure the transportation of people living in the submerged areas to identified reception sites.

Four reception sites are being prepared:

The Lumumba Institute, where 115 families are supported,

Kitomesa in Ndjili, with 100 families supported,

Kimwenza, which accommodates 70 families,

The Tata Raphaël stadium, already operational.

The army deployed vehicles to transport people stranded for 24 hours on Lumumba Boulevard, between Matete Bridge and District 1.