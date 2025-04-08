Nigeria: FG Debunks Saudi Visa Ban Claim On Nigeria

8 April 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Joshua Odeyemi

Nigeria has refuted claims circulating online alleging that Nigeria is included in a list of countries facing an entry ban into Saudi Arabia from April 13, 2025.

A statement by Alkasim Abdulkadir, the Special Assistant on Media and Communications Strategy to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, on Monday, asked the public to ignore the false claims.

The viral memo had named Egypt, India, Pakistan, Morocco, Tunisia, Yemen and Algeria among the countries facing the entry restrictions.

Nigeria, Jordan, Sudan, Iraq, Indonesia, Ethiopia, and Bangladesh were also listed as restricted from applying for new short-term Saudi visas, including visas for business, visits (single/multi-entry), tourism and family visits.

The document added that citizens from the listed countries would not be permitted to enter Saudi Arabia from the effective date, even if they held valid visas.

"Non-compliance may result in a 5-year ban from entering KSA," the statement said.

However, the federal government said: "For clarity, the only restriction applies to tourist visa holders during the Hajj season. Individuals holding tourist visa are not permitted to perform Hajj, enter, or stay in Makkah between April 29 and June 11, 2025, (corresponding to 01 Thul Qada to 14 Thul Hijjah 1446 AH). The Hajj visa remains the sole authorized entry permit for pilgrims during this period.

"The ministry urges the public to disregard the misleading document and to always verify travel information from official sources before taking action.

"Spreading unverified information can cause unnecessary confusion and disrupt travel plans. For accurate and up-to-date information, travelers are advised to consult official Saudi government sources, the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, or accredited diplomatic channels."

The Saudi Arabian authorities have also officially denied the validity of the viral memo.

