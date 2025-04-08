Nigeria: Collaborate With Governors to Hunt Down Bandits, Afenifere Urges Ribadu

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has called on the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, to urgently devise strategic measures to combat the growing wave of insecurity in the country.

The group expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation in the Southwest, particularly the rise in kidnapping and extra-judicial killings.

It urged Ribadu to work closely with state governors to contain the threats posed by banditry and terrorism.

Afenifere made the appeal in a communique issued after a caucus meeting held at the Akure residence of its elder statesman, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, and signed by the group's National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi.

"Given the importance of security in any society, Afenifere again calls on the federal government and security agencies to redesign the security architecture so they can tackle the root causes of insecurity more effectively.

"In this regard, we urge the NSA to work with state governors to urgently implement strategies that will restore safety and order," the communique said.

Afenifere also advised Southwest governors to enhance regional security efforts, including boosting the capacity of the Amotekun Corps through recruitment, training, and better equipment.

It emphasised the use of modern technology, such as drones, to combat threats more efficiently, and reiterated its longstanding demand for the creation of state police.

On local government autonomy, Afenifere commended the federal government's support, especially following the Supreme Court ruling on financial independence for local councils.

It urged citizens to monitor how funds allocated to LGAs are spent and encouraged state governors to cooperate fully with the new federal directive.

Also, the group called on governors to monitor and check the activities of violent pastoralists and identify those responsible for terrorizing farming communities, including the owners of the livestock used in these operations.

Recognising the importance of agriculture and food security, Afenifere urged Southwest governments to revitalize farming through a re-evaluation of old farm settlement policies and support local governments in establishing farms.