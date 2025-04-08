Rwanda: Inside Rwanda's Reconciliation Journey, 31 Years After the Genocide

Rwanda's journey of reconciliation, three decades after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, stands as a remarkable testament to resilience, healing, and transformation, according to Jean-Damascène Bizimana, Minister of National Unity and Civic Education.

More than one million people were killed during the meticulously planned genocide that lasted 100 days, from April to July 1994.

Despite the immense trauma and devastation, Rwanda has made extraordinary progress in rebuilding its social fabric and economy under the leadership of President Paul Kagame.

Bizimana said that the success of reconciliation is at 94 percent among Rwandans. He attributed this to the good leadership and governance of the country.

Various decisions made by the country have resulted in the unity and reconciliation index rising to 94.7% over the past 10 years, up from 82.3%.

Role of Gacaca courts

One of the most significant initiatives in Rwanda's reconciliation efforts was the establishment of the Gacaca courts.

These community-based courts aimed to deal with the crimes committed during the genocide.

The Gacaca system officially concluded in 2012 after processing over 1.9 million genocide-related cases over the course of 10 years.

Rather than relying solely on the formal justice system, Gacaca involved local communities in the process of justice, allowing perpetrators to confess their crimes, ask for forgiveness, and make reparations.

This process helped rebuild trust and fostered an atmosphere of accountability and healing.

According to Bizimana, 40% of Gacaca Court archives have been indexed as part of efforts to preserve the history of the genocide and combat genocide denial.

Reconciliation villages

According to Bizimana, reconciliation villages have played a big role in fostering unity and reconciliation after the genocide against the Tutsi.

Reconciliation villages in Rwanda are a crucial part of the country's post-genocide recovery and reconciliation process.

One of the primary aims of reconciliation villages is to facilitate the integration of genocide survivors and perpetrators.

This effort is built on the idea that for true healing to occur, individuals from both sides must be able to coexist peacefully and engage in dialogue.

These villages, where survivors and perpetrators of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi, who have reconciled, reside, were established as part of a broader national strategy to promote healing, peaceful coexistence, and social cohesion among Rwandans.

The concept is rooted in the idea of creating spaces where survivors and perpetrators, often from the same communities, can live together, heal, and rebuild their lives in an environment of mutual understanding.

"As the government strives to provide decent housing to vulnerable genocide survivors, they must be integrated with other vulnerable groups in model villages," he said.

Reintegration of Genocide convicts

The government is set to introduce Itorero, a traditional civic education programme, for genocide convicts nearing the completion of their sentences.

This initiative aims to facilitate their reintegration into society, said Bizimana. According to Bizimana, over 60,000 convicts have already been reintegrated into society.

"These efforts are crucial for healing, reconciliation, and social cohesion in a country still recovering from the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi, which claimed over a million lives," Bizimana noted.

He said approximately 20,000 genocide convicts remain incarcerated in various correctional facilities across the country.

The Itorero programme will target those nearing the end of their sentences and will be conducted every three months, depending on the number of individuals set for release.

Ndi Umunyarwanda programme

The Ndi Umunyarwanda programme was initiated in 2013, with the ultimate goal of building a national identity to foster a Rwandan community based on trust and unity.

"Ndi Umunyarwanda" has significantly contributed to current reconciliation efforts among Rwandans.

Social, psychological healing and economic recovery

While reconciliation efforts have focused on social and psychological healing, Rwanda has also made tremendous progress in economic recovery.

The country has experienced rapid economic growth, which has helped improve living standards for many Rwandans.

This economic stability has provided a foundation for fostering unity, as people see tangible improvements in their lives and are less likely to hold onto past grievances.

The government has invested heavily in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and technology, creating opportunities for all Rwandans to thrive.

From 1998 to 2020, Rwanda built new houses for 29,015 vulnerable genocide survivors who didn't have them before and renovated 4,050 homes. The government has provided financial support to 54,680 people for their income-generating projects and distributed 7,510 cows under the Girinka programme according to data from MINUBUMWE.

In education, 107,921 students have been supported to study until the completion of secondary school, while 33,349 have been supported to study at universities and other higher-learning institutions by 2020.

In health, the government recorded a total of 2,618,366 medical visits, and 499 survivors were sent abroad for medical attention.

In total, all these interventions mentioned above cost a total of Rwf 333 billion.