Ethiopia Secures 28 Mln USD Exporting Live Animals in Six - Month

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia has earned over 28 million USD from the export of live animals through the Mille Quarantine Center over the past six months, according to the Ethiopian Agriculture Authority.

In an exclusive interview with the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), the Authority's Director General Ambassador Dribba Kuma, stated that the country exported approximately 400,000 live animals during this period, generating substantial foreign currency revenue.

"These achievements demonstrate progress, but there is still work to be done to ensure enhanced safety and quality in the future," he emphasized.

The exports, facilitated for the first time via the Mille Quarantine Center, were primarily destined for Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia and Oman, as well as neighboring Djibouti.

Previously, Ethiopia's live animal exports were often conducted illegally. The establishment of the Mille Quarantine Center has played a significant role in curbing illicit livestock trade and improving the legitimacy and efficiency of the sector.

Amb. Dribba also noted that the illegal trade of livestock continues to challenge the country's economy. However, by focusing on quality control and compliance with international standards, the nation is making strides in modernizing the sector.

Last year, Ethiopia exported 300,000 livestock through the Mille facility, earning around 18 million USD. In comparison, the current six-month figure of 400,000 animals and 28 million USD in revenue represents a significant improvement.

To further enhance the sector, the government is planning to construct additional quarantine centers at key border checkpoints. Preparations are currently underway for a new quarantine facility in Moyale.