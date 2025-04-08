Kenya: CS Murkomen Orders Arrest of Politicians Funding Youth to Engage in Criminal Acts

8 April 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kwale — Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen has directed the immediate arrest of politicians sponsoring youth in Kwale County and other parts of the country to engage in criminal activities.

During his second day of Jukwaa La Usalama Coastal Region tour, the CS announced a crackdown to apprehend politicians said to be holding night meetings with youths in the areas in the guise of helping them.

"We have intensified security operations in the county and the surrounding areas to apprehend those financing criminal activities," said the CS after a closed-door security meeting within Regional and County security teams.

"We have information about politicians holding night meetings, pretending to be helping the youth. If those meetings are progressive, they should be done in broad daylight."

He noted that after those 'meetings' the youth stage attacks and engage in criminal activities.

"Action is being taken and we guarantee locals of their security. Chiefs and their assistants as well the other security agencies are under firm instructions to deal with these criminal elements and no one will be spared," the CS stated.

"Members of these gangs such as Panga Boys are really young people who should still be in school. Our approach in combating this menace will therefore take a multiagency way," said the CS.

He also promised to work closely with the Judiciary to ensure those apprehended do not go spot free.

"When these people are arrested and are released by the courts, they come back to the society thinking they are above the law," said the CS, warning that it will not be business as usual, as he will ensure the cases are watertight to sustain prosecution.

CS Murkomen also put on notice officers believed to be collaborators of the alleged criminals, saying they will face disciplinary action.

While addressing the media, CS Murkomen also outlined the mission for working tour in Kwale county, saying it is to assess and have a feel of security situation in Kwale, as part of his Jukwaa La Usalama coastal region tour.

Accompanied by Immigration and Citizen Services PS Belio Kipsang, the CS said that his Kwale tour will focus on strategies to eradicate local criminal gangs, seek ways of dealing with school dropout cases, land disputes and border security.

The CS will also be focusing on fight against drug and substance abuse, mining and human-animal wildlife conflicts and human trafficking.

The CS is set to hold a Town Hall Meeting at Kwale Cultural Centre to listen and engage locals and security officials on various security matters and service delivery. He will also visit Matuga Mobile ID Registration Centre and interact with locals.

