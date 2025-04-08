Africa: Kenya Pays Ksh 1.6 Billion to CAF for Africa Nation Championship Hosting

8 April 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — All is set for Kenya to co-host the 2025 Africa Nation Championship (CHAN) after paying the Ksh 1.6 billion hosting fee to the Confederation of African Football.

Speaking Tuesday when appearing before the Departmental Committee on Sports and Culture, Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya confirmed that the State Department for Sports has already made payments.

Mvuyra added that the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports is committed to constructing 37 Sports Academies across the country and has so far entered into agreement with 27 contractors who have signed contracts awaiting to be taken to the various sites starting this April 2025.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.