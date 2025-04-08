Ethiopia: Undertaking Strategic Measures to Navigate Trump's New Tariffs

opinion

The specter of a trade war is looming large following President Donald Trump's imposition of sweeping tariffs on April 2 against virtually all nations. The president claims his decision is part of a broader strategy to support the "America First" agenda by punishing countries for trade barriers that he says unfairly limit U.S. exports and cause it to run huge trade deficits.

The move has triggered sharp falls in world financial markets and drew the ire of world leaders, who are fearful that it marks the end of an era of trade liberalization dating back decades. In a stark contrast to the reaction of other countries, Ethiopia has welcomed the new tariff structure. In a statement posted on its official Facebook page the next day (which was removed a day later), the Ministry of Finance said the 10 percent baseline tariff applicable to Ethiopian exports to the U.S. was relatively low in comparison to the rate imposed on Ethiopia's competitors, including Vietnam and Bangladesh, thereby attracting greater investment to the country and making Ethiopian exporters more competitive in the U.S. market. While it is not clear why the government chose not to adopt a cautious approach and see how things play out, the upshots it referenced cannot simply be realized in the absence of various critical factors.

Ethiopia stands at a pivotal moment in its economic trajectory. With a population of over 120 million and the fifth-largest GDP in Africa, it has immense potential to attract the kind of foreign investment needed to leverage the opportunity that the Trump tariffs offer. However, persistent political instability, bureaucratic red tape, and an unpredictable tax regime have deterred investors, limiting Ethiopia's ability to harness its full economic potential. If Ethiopia is to attract sustainable FDI, it must attach priority to political stability while implementing a transparent, competitive tax administration system.

Needless to say, first and foremost investors look to stability before they commit to investing in any given country. Ethiopia's recent history has been marred by internal conflicts--most notably in the Tigray, Amhara, and Oromia regions--which have eroded investor confidence. Businesses require a predictable environment to commit long-term capital. Unfortunately, the ongoing instability has led to disruptions in supply chains, particularly in agriculture and manufacturing, as well as the relocation of some investors to friendlier markets like Kenya, Rwanda, and Tanzania. Although the 2022 Pretoria Agreement was a step toward ending the civil war in Tigray, the sporadic violence in Amhara and Oromia continues to deter investors. The government must accelerate inclusive dialogue, broaden the political space, and strengthen rule of law to restore confidence.

On the tax front Ethiopia's tax policies have been inconsistent, swinging between overly generous incentives and sudden enforcement crackdowns. The government's recent focus on increasing the revenue it collects from taxes and customs duties has resulted in a substantial hike in the tax burden of citizens and businesses alike. Though the government has a vested interest in augmenting the flow to its coffers, the harsh actions it takes to deter "tax cheats" with a view to accomplish its stated goal of growing the tax to GDP ratio, including levying hefty tax bills, freezing bank accounts and in some cases shuttering business premises, is undeniably deterring investment, potentially reducing tax income and defeating the very purpose it set out to achieve. Moreover, the prevalence of corruption and inefficiency within the tax administration system has exacerbated the challenges investors face.

As Ethiopia attempts to navigate the significant shift in global trade dynamics brought about by President Donald Trump's introduction of punitive tariffs, it is of the essence that the government undertakes a host of measures to seize the opportunity that it claims they give rise to. This primarily calls for forging a stable and enabling working environment by ending conflicts through inclusive political settlements and implementing tax policies in a manner that helps Ethiopia become more competitive without sacrificing revenue. Aside from these initiatives, the government should eye, among others, enhancing competitiveness by improving logistics, reducing bureaucratic delays, and ensuring stable power supply for factories; engage in smart trade diplomacy to earn a reprieve from the tariffs; and prepare for further trade shocks that Trump's unpredictable trade policies may induce by establishing an emergency trade fund to support affected exporters. The time for half-measures is over; the government must act decisively to secure Ethiopia's economic future.