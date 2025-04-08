Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Social Media Policy Now Ready

Zanu PF's social media policy is now ready and awaiting final approval by the Politburo in a landmark development that will stipulate how the revolutionary party's members conduct themselves on digital platforms and use the new media.

Ruling party national political commissar Cde Munyaradzi Machacha said adoption of the new social media policy will usher a new epoch bringing to an end abuse of digital media platforms by party members to sow discord in the ruling party.

Cde Machacha told a Zanu PF provincial coordinating committee meeting at Masvingo Polytechnic on Sunday that the days of misuse of social media by party members will soon be over with the imminent adoption of a social media policy.

"The party's social media policy is now ready and it is now in the hands of the national party leadership(for final scrutiny) and its now waiting for approval by the politburo,"said Cde Machacha.

"'Basically this policy will regulate how our children in the party will conduct themselves on social media."

The Zanu PF national political commissar underscored the importance of discipline by party members warning that punitive action will be taken those who abuse social media to foment discord and disunity in the party. He said Zanu PF remained the home of permanent revolution with all party cadres expected to continue toeing the party line.

He reiterated that it was incumbent upon all party members to remain loyal to the party leader and First Secretary Cde ED Mnangagwa stressing that there was nothing amiss with a cadre of the party to be loyally behind the President as the only centre of power in the revolutionary party.

"I actually take pride in being known to support my President, I will always keep my eyes glued on the President of the party and he is the only one I follow because I am mandated to follow my leader as a mark of loyalty. I subscribe to the one centre of power notion,"said Cde Machacha.

He also scoffed at accusations from some quarters that he was part of the cabal known as zvigananda (bourgeois) saying there was nothing wrong with being part of the bourgeois as it was intra vires the Zanu PF constitution.

Cde Machacha said the simple definition of a chigananda( bourgeois) was a person who controlled the means of production such as land using it to make or grow profit.