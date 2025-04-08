Zimbabwe: Confident Kuipers Roars Back

National coach Pamela Fulton says Andie Kuipers' Under-23 win at the Africa Triathlon Championships in South Africa over the weekend is a confidence booster for the athlete.

Kuipers, bouncing back from injury, gave a gutsy performance in Gqeberha to clinch the Under-23 Women's title and finish fifth overall in the combined elite/Under-23 race - a result that signals her return to form and fuels her Olympic ambitions.

"This event was a real confidence boost for her, not only exiting the rough sea swim in an incredible third place, but also posting a good run to finish within eight percent of the overall winning lady, gaining valuable ranking points," said Fulton.

"This is exactly the way she wanted to start her LA28 campaign. It was special to be there to witness this performance and I am proud of her continued dedication to the sport and patience as her Achilles continues to heal. Wishing her continued success for the following four years as she prepares for LA28."

Kuipers is aiming to climb the international rankings this season - a mission that could open doors to high-calibre competitions and, ultimately, cement her path to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games once the qualification window opens.

Her victory was the highlight of a campaign that brought notable progress for Zimbabwe, especially among the juniors and youth athletes who competed with verve and determination on the continental stage.

Zander Botha and Rachel O'Donoghue reaffirmed their growing reputations with commanding performances in the Youth Boys and Girls categories, bagging gold and silver medals respectively - replicating their podium finishes at the South Africa Junior and Youth Championships just weeks ago.

Botha, in particular, continued his sparkling run of form. Fresh off a Supersprint win at the Africa Triathlon Cup Swakopmund in Namibia, the young sensation proved once again why he's being tipped as one of Zimbabwe's brightest triathlon prospects.

"Zander managed to pull it off once again, winning gold Under-15 after an incredibly exciting finish where the two boys ran stride for stride," said Fulton.

"Congratulations to Zander for his outstanding season. Now it's time for a well-deserved rest before gearing up for 2026, when he'll step up to the Under-17 category and face the challenge of the longer sprint distance. I look forward to seeing how he adapts."

In the girls' youth race, the much-anticipated duel between O'Donoghue and South Africa's Taylor Foster lived up to expectations. The two have developed a compelling rivalry over the past few seasons, with Taylor edging Rachel at this year's SA Championships - a result that added extra pressure going into Sunday's showdown.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Taylor's strength is the swim and once again she dominated in the sea," Fulton explained.

"Rachel had to dig deep on the bike to try and catch her. The day belonged to Taylor, but credit to Rachel for chasing right until the end and securing the silver medal. Olivia Beamish had a very good race, taking a commendable fourth place."

Zimbabwe also fielded a team in the mixed relay event, blending youthful energy and competitive edge. Junior men Callum Smith and Stanley Chasakara teamed up with youth girls O'Donoghue and Beamish to bag a silver medal and cap off a strong collective showing for the country.

The junior men's individual race, the biggest event of the day with 40 competitors, saw Smith and Chasakara finish 14th and 16th respectively - a solid return given they were racing in the Under-19 category despite being only 16.

"This was a very solid performance from both boys," said Fulton, applauding their competitiveness in a tough field.

Ethan Donzva and Matthew Hildebrand also featured in the youth boys' race, gaining invaluable experience on the continental stage.

With the 2024-2025 season now concluded, Zimbabwe's triathletes will take a well-earned break before turning their focus to the 2025-2026 campaign - one that promises even more excitement as the young talents continue to grow in stature.v