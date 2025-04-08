Zimbabwe: Govt Goes Hi-Tech At Beitbridge Border Post

The Government has started implementing a host of measures as it embraces digital services to streamline operations and boost the movement of cargo and travellers at Beitbridge Border Post.

The latest move is part of the Government's drive to match service delivery in line with a modernised Beitbridge Border Post.

So far the Department of Immigration has introduced the use of automated gates systems, commonly referred to as eGates and the online border management system.

Additionally, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) is now using fast cargo scanners, drones, the Zimbabwe Single Window platform and the eTIP (electronic Temporary Import Permit) that has seen services improving.

Speaking during an oversight visit to the border by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Defence, Home Affairs and Security, the Assistant Regional Immigration officer Beitbridge, Mr Lucky Joe Matyora, said eGates were introduced in October last year.

"Under the new setup, the eGates enable travellers to scan their biometric passports and undergo automated identity verification, replacing the need for manual passport checks by border officials," he said.

"This system is expected to significantly reduce waiting times and improve the efficiency of border control procedures. It is part of the Government's broader efforts to modernise its ports of entry.

"It also aligns with global trends towards more streamlined and secure border management through the use of advanced technologies. We expect to use the same system which we are piloting to efficiently clear an anticipated surge of traffic during the forthcoming Easter holidays".

The new immigration system is complementary to the current automation system at the border where most services are now being digitised.

The OBMS is able to capture travellers' bio-data, picking flagged travellers, auto generating days for visitors, for example allocating 30 days for those visitors travelling on holidays, seven days for business travel and three days for those transiting through our country.

Mr Matyora said the new system has helped reduce human interface and rent seeking activities at the border.

"We are piloting the project and so far we are happy with the situation on the ground," he said.

"We are also working with other border agencies to tighten security through the use of CCTVs and drones. This has seen us being able to detect and weed out undesirable persons at the border and its flanks".

Mr Matyora said through collaborations with other border agencies, they have managed to reduce the smuggling of unaccompanied minors through the border.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In 2023, he said, they intercepted over 300 minors and last year they managed to intercept and process 149 minors.

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) manager (Beitbridge), Mrs Winfred Chiyangwa, said they were using the Zimbabwe Electronic Single Window (ZESW) initiative as a way of enhancing the ease of doing business.

The concept was introduced in 2022 as part of measures to enhance efficient clearance of legitimate traffic and trade facilitation at the country's ports of entry.

She said the main objective of the ZESW is to improve trade facilitation and to achieve efficiency to boost revenue collection, enforcement of trade laws, social protection, and providing business intelligence to the government.

Zimra is the lead agency ensuring the co-ordination and harmonisation of clearance processes at the country's ports of entry.

Currently there are 22 border agencies at major ports authorities including Beitbridge whose operations will be harmonised and streamlined under the ZESW.

"Under the new order clients and stakeholders will not be moving from one agency to another as all the regulatory and transitory services, processes and payments will now be done online through a single platform, thus faster, better, and transparent," she said.

The major benefits of the Single Window will be compliance among agencies, more efficient and productive use of resources, enhanced collection of fees, duties, and penalties.