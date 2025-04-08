Zimbabwe: Former Chronicle Journalist Dies

8 April 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Herald Reporter

Veteran journalist and former Chronicle reporter, Herbert Mutugwi, has died.

He was 58.

Mr Ray Mungoshi, executive secretary of the Zimbabwe Mass Media Trust (ZMMT), announced the sad news in a statement yesterday.

He said the veteran journalist collapsed and died at the New Ziana offices in Harare yesterday where he was now based.

Mutugwi cut his teeth in the journalism fraternity when he joined the Chronicle as a cadet reporter in 1987 before he was promoted to the position of Assistant News Editor in 1992.

In 1997 he assumed the role of News Editor at Manica Post before joining the Community Newspapers Group (New Ziana) as Editor of the Nehanda Guardian in Bindura in 2010.

He later edited the Masvingo Star and was transferred to Harare to strengthen the New Ziana news agency as a Senior Editor.

"The Board of Trustees of the Zimbabwe Mass Media Trust, along with management and staff, extend our heartfelt condolences to Herbert's family and friends during this difficult time," said Mr Mungoshi.

"Hebert was a valuable member of our team and played a crucial role in the revival efforts of New Ziana. His experience, expertise, and unparalleled ability to mentor young reporters will be deeply missed.

"We have lost a true champion of journalism. His legacy will live on through the many lives he touched."

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.