Zimbabwe: Curran's Twin Tons Seal Test Recall

Ben Curran's bat did all the talking and the selectors were clearly listening.

The in-form top-order batter was named in Zimbabwe's 15-man squad for the upcoming two-Test series against Bangladesh after producing a sizzling display of back-to-back centuries in a four-day regional match at Harare Sports Club over the weekend.

The 28-year-old left-hander smashed 147 in the first innings and followed it up with an unbeaten 105 in the second as Southerns took on Northerns, in a fixture that turned into a final audition for national team hopefuls.

Curran's rare feat was last witnessed in Zimbabwean cricket during the 2018/19 season when Brendan Taylor made scores of 110 and an unbeaten 106 in a Test match against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

His form earned him a deserved recall in a squad that also sees the return of veteran all-rounder Sean Williams, who missed Zimbabwe's last red-ball outing due to a back injury.

Captain Craig Ervine is back to lead the team after withdrawing on the morning of Zimbabwe's previous Test against Ireland in February due to a personal emergency.

Zimbabwe face Bangladesh in the first Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium from April 20 to 24, with the second match set for April 28 to May 2 in Chattogram.

Head coach Justin Sammons expressed optimism ahead of the tour.

"We are very excited to be heading into a period where Test cricket will be our sole focus," Sammons said.

The tour marks Zimbabwe's first Test visit to Bangladesh in five years, the last one ending in a heavy defeat in Dhaka by an innings and 106 runs.

Three changes were made to the squad initially selected for the Ireland Test. Joylord Gumbie made way for wicketkeeper-batter Tafadzwa Tsiga, returning two years after his debut against the West Indies.

Left-arm spinner Wellington Masakadza also returns, replacing pacer Newman Nyamhuri.

Takudzwanashe Kaitano was left out, with Wessly Madhevere holding his spot after stepping in late for Ervine in February.

Johnathan Campbell, who captained Zimbabwe in that match, keeps his place along with Nicholas Welch, who impressed with 90 on debut.

Pacers Victor Nyauchi and Brian Bennett were both retained after solid performances during the weekend's provincial fixture.

Blessing Muzarabani, who made history in February by becoming the first Zimbabwean pacer to take seven wickets in a Test innings, will lead the pace attack alongside Richard Ngarava.

The only uncapped player in the squad is leg-spinner Vincent Masekesa.

"I am certain this group of players will continue to grow as individuals and as a team as they face new challenges in different conditions," Sammons added.

"The squad has been set up to give us the best balance to deal with whatever may be thrown our way. I know everyone in the squad is very determined to give their all for Zimbabwe."

Zimbabwe arrive in Bangladesh on April 15 and will have five days to acclimatise before the first ball is bowled.

The Chevrons have struggled in the longest format recently, losing eight of their last 10 Tests and drawing the other two.

They've played just two Tests this year - against Afghanistan and Ireland - losing both. Their last red-ball win came in March 2021 against Afghanistan.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, have shown glimpses of Test form with overseas wins against Pakistan and a drawn series against the West Indies, though they haven't won a Test since November 2023 or hosted Zimbabwe in this format since February 2020.

Zimbabwe Test Squad for Bangladesh Tour:

Craig Ervine (Captain), Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Ben Curran, Trevor Gwandu, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Vincent Masekesa, Nyasha Mayavo, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams.