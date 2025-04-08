Zimbabwe: Minister Affirms Total Support for President From Key Sectors

President Mnangagwa enjoys the total support of all key arms of the State, including Parliament and the security sector, the Minister of State for National Security, Lovemore Matuke, has said.

Minister Matuke, who is also the Zanu PF Secretary for Security in the Politburo, said the country's detractors and those who harbour ambitions of causing anarchy in the country, would fail in their machinations.

His remarks come after renegade war veteran Mr Blessed Geza called for demonstrations against the President on March 31.

The protests flopped spectacularly after being ignored by Zimbabweans.

Minister Matuke told a Zanu PF Provincial Co-ordinating Committee meeting at Masvingo Polytechnic on Sunday that from the onset, the "Geza March 31 show" was just hot air because it lacked public support.

"We knew from the onset that Geza's thing had no traction because he had no followers. The whole charade was a social media creation," he said.

"Parliament is behind the President, the army is behind the President, and the police are behind the President.

"Even in the run-up to the ill-fated March 31 social media creation, the army was expressing surprise with some of the lies and false information that was being propagated on social media. President Mnangagwa is firmly in charge."

Minister Matuke said while it was a fact of life that a person is not liked by everyone, President Mnangagwa remains better placed to deliver an empowered and prosperous Zimbabwe by the year 2030.

"Of course there are those who daydream; daydreamers are there, but let me make it very clear that the President is in charge and the country's best foot forward when we look at the ongoing socio-economic transformation in our country that is anchored on infrastructural development projects that are taking place.

"The sterling work that is being done by the President is there for all to see," Minister Matuke added.

He said it was noteworthy that the ongoing infrastructural revolution in Zimbabwe under the stewardship of President Mnangagwa was taking place at a time when the country continues to bear the weight of illegal sanctions imposed by the West.

"We support the President because the good work he is doing is there for all to see, the country is witnessing big changes in infrastructure development everywhere.

"President Mnangagwa is a competent leader because all these changes are taking place when the country is under sanctions," said Minister Matuke.