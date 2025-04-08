Africa: Mental Health Awareness - Urgent Need to Bridge Gap in Africa

Mental healthcare remains one of the most pressing, yet underfunded public health concerns in Africa.

Despite increasing recognition of its importance, the continent continues to grapple with systemic gaps that leave millions without adequate support.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that untreated mental disorders account for 13 percent of the total global burden of disease, with depression projected to be the leading cause of disease burden by 2030.

Yet, in many African countries, between 76 percent and 85 percent of people with severe mental disorders receive no treatment. Even in high-income nations, gaps in care persist, with 35 to 50 percent of affected individuals not receiving proper treatment.

These statistics highlight a critical need for comprehensive mental health reforms and increased investment in awareness campaigns.

For Mbali Shongwe, a 25-year-old South African social activist, the importance of mental health awareness is deeply personal. Her lived experience with mental illness --exacerbated by limited resources and societal stigma -- has driven her advocacy work.

"I grew up not understanding mental health. There were many factors in my life that destabilised me, but because there wasn't much education or conversation around it, I thought it was just a personal struggle," she says.

Her perspective shifted when she was diagnosed with generalised anxiety disorder, major depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) while in university. Even with a formal diagnosis, she struggled to access the necessary resources for managing her mental health.

"When you bring up mental health struggles, people often react with discomfort, instead of empathy. That isolation only makes things worse," she explains.

Determined to change this narrative, Mbali founded a youth-led initiative aimed at providing community-based support, safe spaces for open discussions, and access to psychosocial services. Her experience underscores the dire need for increased mental health awareness, particularly among young people.

Mbali is one of 33 participants in the Mental Health Leadership programme currently being held in Harare. Hosted by the University of Zimbabwe and the Africa Centres for Disease Control (Africa CDC), with support from Wellcome Trust, the programme seeks to empower leaders with the skills necessary to address the growing mental health crisis in Africa.

Dr Mohammed Abdulaziz, head of non-communicable diseases, injuries, and mental health at Africa CDC, emphasises that mental health reform requires a unified approach.

"We cannot solve the mental health crisis in Africa by working in silos. It requires a collective effort from governments, civil society, academia, and individuals with lived experiences. This leadership programme is about equipping change-makers with the tools to make a difference," he says.

One of the biggest challenges remains the chronic underfunding of mental health services. Dr Abdulaziz stresses the need for increased national-level investment.

"Mental health has been underfunded for too long. We need to shift the narrative--investing in mental health is not a luxury; it is a necessity. Without proper funding, our health systems will continue to struggle to provide adequate care," he warns.

He also highlights the importance of integrating mental health into broader societal frameworks, including education, employment, and social justice, rather than confining it solely to the healthcare system.

Growing crisis requiring immediate action

In Zimbabwe, infectious diseases still account for approximately 55 percent of the disease burden, but mental health disorders and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are rising, particularly in rural areas.

Dr Justice Mudavanhu, director of non-communicable diseases in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, asserts that the Government is taking steps to address mental health issues.

"The Ministry of Health is fully committed to ensuring that mental health receives the attention and coordination it deserves. Our National Health Strategy includes mental health as a key focus, and we are implementing programs at the primary care level to address it", he states.

The integrated approach--linking mental health with other conditions like cancer, diabetes, and hypertension--is seen as a way to ensure mental health is not treated in isolation.

Professor Joconiah Chirenda, Clinical Deputy Dean at the University of Zimbabwe's Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, underscores the need for continued advocacy and leadership development.

"We are losing our youth to substance abuse. I encourage all participants to use their skills to develop other leaders in their communities. Mental health funding is limited, but through collective action, we can engage policymakers and mobilise resources to make a real impact," he urges.

Strengthening mental health awareness

To address the mental health crisis in Africa effectively, a multi-pronged approach is necessary.

This includes increased funding. Governments must allocate more resources to mental health services, ensuring that they are integrated into primary healthcare. National policies should be backed by clear action plans and measurable outcomes.

Education and awareness campaigns are also vital. Schools, workplaces, and community organisations must incorporate mental health education into their programmes. This will help break the stigma surrounding mental health and encourage individuals to seek help when needed.

Strengthening community-based support systems cannot be overemphasised.

Investing in grassroots mental health programmes will ensure that support reaches even the most vulnerable populations. Peer-led initiatives and community mental health workers can play a critical role in bridging the treatment gap.

Digital platforms can also provide accessible mental health support, particularly in areas where in-person services are scarce.

Africa faces a severe shortage of mental health specialists. Governments and educational institutions should prioritise training psychiatrists, psychologists, and counsellors to meet the growing demand.

Employers should also implement mental health policies, offer employee assistance programmes, and foster environments where mental health is openly discussed.

Above all, research and data collection is key. More research is needed to understand the scope of mental health issues across different African regions. Improved data collection will inform policy decisions and help tailor interventions to specific communities.

The way forward?

The rising burden of mental health disorders in Africa calls for urgent action. Beyond policy discussions, tangible investments in mental health education, resource allocation, and leadership development are necessary to close the care gap.

For advocates like Mbali Shongwe, awareness is the first step toward breaking stigma and ensuring that mental health is treated as a critical public health issue.

"We need to make conversations about mental health normal, accessible, and non-judgmental. The more we talk, the more we dismantle the stigma," she says.

Through sustained advocacy, increased funding, and strategic leadership, the continent can move towards a future where mental health is given the priority it deserves--ensuring that no one has to suffer in silence.