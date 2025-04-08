Zimbabwe: Independence Day Preps 80pc Complete

Preparations for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations at Nembudziya Growth Point in Gokwe are now 80 percent complete, with infrastructure development in full swing, including the completion of the football pitch.

This comes as the official lighting of the Independence Torch will take place at the Museum of Human Sciences in Harare tomorrow.

Announcing the programme leading up to the main celebrations on 18 April, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage said the torch will be taken for a stopover ceremony in Kwekwe where it will be officially presented to the Midlands Provincial leadership at Mutapa Hall on Thursday.

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga will preside over the event.

The official lighting of the torch will take place at Sikombela Detention Camp on April 17, before being relayed to the main venue in Nembudziya by torch-bearers.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi will lead the proceedings.

The Zimbabwe Independence Flame is an enduring symbol of the country's struggle for freedom and its commitment to building a better future for all its citizens.

As the flame continues to burn brightly, it serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by those who fought for Independence and as a beacon of hope for generations to come.

In terms of infrastructure development, Gokwe North District, where the 45th Independence celebrations will be held, is witnessing significant transformation.

Key among the developments is the completion of roadworks connecting Gokwe to surrounding areas, ensuring easier access for the thousands of people expected to attend.

The improved road network is seen as both a logistical boost for the celebrations and a long-term investment in local infrastructure.

In addition to road upgrades, several schools in the district are being refurbished with fresh coats of paint, roofing repairs, and improved sanitation facilities.

The education improvements are part of broader efforts to leave a lasting legacy beyond the festivities.

Drilling of solarised boreholes is also in overdrive, with several having been completed. Another major highlight is the sprucing up of the Nembudziya Mortuary, which is receiving modern equipment and structural upgrades.

The improvements are part of an ongoing commitment to uplift public health services in the area.

In an interview yesterday, Zanu PF Midlands provincial chairperson Cde Edson Chiherenge said the province was ready to host the giant event.

"Now, we are at 80 percent completion, with only minor outstanding works. All the major works have been completed, including structures for buildings at different schools.

"Contractors are now at the roofing stage while we are also doing floors and plastering," he said.

Cde Chiherenge said roads connecting to Gokwe Nembudziya have been rehabilitated.

"Roads that connect to the venue include Chakari, Jakani, Hovano, Galavi, Choda, and Copper Queen, and they have been rehabilitated. Tarring of the growth point has also been done.

"Construction of a mortuary at Nembudziya Hospital is almost complete. Drilling of mechanised solarised boreholes is also underway. The stadium is complete, with roofing of changing rooms underway," he said. Locals have expressed optimism about the pace of progress."This is not just a one-day celebration. It is about showing the world what rural Zimbabwe can achieve when development is prioritised," said Mr Trymore Gumbi, a Gokwe villager. Mrs Anotida Runesu also hailed the progress.

"We thank President Mnangagwa for rotating the hosting of national events. Indeed, he is staying true to his word of leaving no one and no place behind," she said. With just a few days remaining, Gokwe is buzzing with anticipation, ready to welcome the nation for a celebration that promises pride, unity, and progress.