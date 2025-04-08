Zimbabwe: ZDF Queens in Dominant Run

They move with the precision of soldiers and the hunger of champions - and six rounds in, no one has found a way to stop them.

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) Queens remain unbeaten in the Nedbank Premier Netball League, steamrolling every team in their path and sending a clear message that they are the team to beat this season.

As the competition picked up pace over the weekend in the latest round of bubble-hosted fixtures, ZDF's commanding presence continued to rise above the rest.

Their latest wins not only preserved their perfect record, but also bolstered their incredible goal tally - an eye-watering 583 goals scored and just 130 conceded.

League spokesperson Innocent Ndiya confirmed that all matches are being held in a centralised format to allow for more efficient match scheduling and delivery.

The format, he said, has enhanced competition by creating a festival atmosphere and allowing multiple fixtures to be hosted at the same venue over a weekend.

But beyond the format, the biggest story emerging from this season has been the shift in power within the league. Newer teams are stepping up and outshining the traditional giants, with Makate Highflyers proving to be the biggest revelation so far.

The school side has stunned many with four wins from four, their young, but fearless squad playing fast, fluid and fearless netball.

"The old teams are struggling, while the new teams are topping the table. For example, Makate High School is doing very well in the competition," said Ndiya.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also making headlines this weekend were three outstanding individual performers who walked away with performance hampers valued at US$50 each, courtesy of Brooke Street Elite Private Limited.

These were Melisa Tsungu of Tongogara Queens, Charlotte Ndlovu of Beitbridge Stars, and Esnath Tekenye of Brace Queens - each producing a standout display at their respective host centres in Kwekwe, Bikita, and Ruwa.

National team coach Ropafadzo Mutsauki is particularly encouraged by the high intensity of the league this year. With competition levels rising, fitness improving, and more talent surfacing from across the country, he believes the league is fast becoming a reliable pipeline for the Gems.

"We are looking forward to producing quality players for the national team since the league is expanding. We are now having players from every corner of the country, and the players are physically fit," said Mutsauki.

Despite limited financial support and sponsorship, most teams are grinding out results through sheer passion, grit, and hard work - traits that could serve them well when the continental calendar kicks in next month.

Four local sides - ZDF Queens, Black Rhinos, Harare City Queens, and Makate Highflyers - are set to represent Zimbabwe at the Confederation of Southern Africa Netball Associations (COSANA) Club Championships in Windhoek, Namibia, from May 1 to 5.

The tournament is expected to test the teams' tactical depth and fitness as they battle against the best from the region.