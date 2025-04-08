Zimbabwe: Senate President Hail IPU

8 April 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Farirai Machivenyika - Senior Reporter

Senate president, Cde Mable Chinomona has hailed the Inter Parliamentary Union's (IPU) Forum of Women Parliamentarians for its contribution to Zimbabwe's promulgation of laws that advance gender equality and protection of women and girls.

Cde Chinomona said this during celebrations to mark the 40th anniversary of the IPU Women's Forum at the ongoing IPU Assembly being held in Uzbekistan.

The Assembly began on Friday with participants drawn from 181 countries.

Parliament said Cde Chinomona had commended the IPU Women's Forum during its celebrations marked under the theme; "Let's celebrate-40 years of action, 40 years of impact."

"Honourable on Chinomona lauded the significant contribution of the IPU's Forum of Women Parliamentarians to Zimbabwe, particularly in legislative initiatives that protect women and girls, such as the Domestic Violence Act and the Education Amendment Act which ensures access to education for pregnant girls.

"Furthermore, she called for collaboration within networks of women parliamentarians to advance gender equality as well as empowering women in leadership. Such collaborations are an imperative towards strengthening women leadership and representation in the decision-making processes," reads the statement .

Cde Chinomona shared specific initiatives that Zimbabwean women parliamentarians will champion during the Assembly, such as community engagement programmes, mentorship for young women and lobbying for gender-responsive budgeting in the national budget.

"She also reaffirmed Zimbabwe's commitment to International Agreements and the need for collaborating with regional counterparts to enact legislative laws that align with global gender equality standards," further reads the statement.

Meanwhile, Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda who is leading Zimbabwe's delegation at the IPU Assembly, led a successful drafting meeting of the Africa Geopolitical group, as mandated by the Africa Geopolitical Group plenary whose terms of reference were to draft and synchronise an emergency item incorporating the Arab Group.

The Committee held a joint Meeting with representatives from the Arab Group's proposal which culminated in an agreement to co-sponsor an Emergency Item for possible inclusion on the IPU Assembly Agenda.

The IPU Assembly was officially opened on Saturday by Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of Uzbekistan, Mr Nuriddinjon Ismailov.

He welcomed all delegates to the historic IPU Assembly and underscored its significance to the region particularly as it is the first IPU Assembly hosted by a country in Central Asia.

He added that the 150th Assembly marked a milestone in the country's engagement with the global community in its quest to promote regional and international cooperation through Parliamentary diplomacy.

In this context, the Mr Ismailov called for collaborative efforts to ensure sustained global peace and stability for sustainable development.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.