Somalia: Former Somali Prime Minister Khaire Pays Tribute to Late General Shegow

8 April 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Former Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire has paid tribute to the late General Ahmed Ali Shegow, who passed away in Mogadishu on Monday.

Shegow, a respected senior officer in the Somali National Army, was widely recognized for his dedication and significant contributions to the military and the country's security efforts.

In a heartfelt statement, Khaire praised General Shegow for his unwavering commitment to defending Somalia and his role in shaping the nation's military strategy over the years. "General Shegow's legacy of service and patriotism will remain a cornerstone in the history of our national defense," Khaire said.

The cause of Shegow's death has not been officially confirmed, but it is believed that he passed away following an illness. His death has sent shockwaves through the country, with many expressing their condolences to his family and the military community.

Khaire also extended his deepest sympathies to Shegow's family, friends, and comrades, emphasizing the profound loss felt across Somalia. "This is a great loss to the Somali people and to all those who served alongside him," Khaire added. "General Shegow's leadership and contributions to the Somali National Army were immeasurable, and his passing is a tragic moment for the entire nation."

General Shegow was known for his strategic acumen and his role in advancing Somalia's security operations, particularly in the fight against extremist groups like al-Shabaab.

His death marks the end of a distinguished military career that spanned decades and indelibly impacted the Somali Armed Forces who are battling Al-Shabaab militants.

