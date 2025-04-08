Malawi: Paying for Comfort, Standing in Shame - Vip Chaos Exposes Malawi Stadia Mismanagement

8 April 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

As the 2025 TNM Super League kicked off with a bang, excitement quickly turned to frustration for many VIP ticket holders who were left standing in packed premium sections at both Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in Lilongwe and Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Despite paying K15,000 for VIP seats, many fans were denied the comfort they paid for. At BNS, during the Silver Strikers vs Nyasa Big Bullets clash, and at Kamuzu Stadium for the Wanderers vs Blue Eagles fixture, chaos reigned in the VIP lounges -- seats were oversold or poorly managed, and fans were forced to stand or relocate.

Furious fan and social media influencer Sylvester Ayuba didn't mince words:

"I had to stand throughout the match. This is stupid. Very stupid! You cannot fail to manage even the most basic of affairs. Where is the value of money in all this?"

In Blantyre, nearly twenty fans faced the same VIP nightmare. Wanderers Marketing Officer, Greyson Chapita, blasted stadium authorities:

"It's not just frustrating. It's embarrassing and disrespectful. VIP is not just about the view--it's about comfort and convenience."

BNS Manager George Phiri distanced his office from the mess, saying ticketing and access control were under SULOM's mandate, not the stadium's.

"We guided them on seat numbers and capacity. How they handled tickets is beyond us," he said.

Kamuzu Stadium manager Ireen Mkoko Phiri declined to comment, claiming she hadn't received any official complaint.

But SULOM Vice President Ronald Chiwaula admitted faults in the system:

"There were lapses, especially at Bingu. Some fans who were not VIP found their way in. We've learnt our lesson and will improve."

Football analyst Pickford Kamanga said this should be a wake-up call:

"Fans are returning in numbers. E-ticketing must be strengthened, and VIP spaces must reflect what fans are paying for."

As Week 1 wraps up, the VIP debacle leaves fans wondering: If you can't manage VIP seating, how ready are we for serious football development?

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.