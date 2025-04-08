Zimbabwe: Macheso, Kagomera Reunion Imminent?

8 April 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Trust Khosa

DANCER Peter Kagomera is on the verge of re-joining Alick Macheso's Orchestra Mberikwazvo.

A decade ago, Kagomera was discovered on the streets and became an integral part of the band until he was dismissed for gross misconduct.

Despite his undeniable talent, Macheso's team, including former manager William Tsandukwa, lost patience with Kagomera, leading to his dismissal.

However, during a recent performance in Chitungwiza, the crowd expressed their desire for Kagomera to return to the band.

"Can we take him back and let him join the band?" Macheso asked, highlighting that Kagomera has fallen on hard times.

The audience enthusiastically urged Macheso to accept him back, chanting, "Ngaadzoke hake!"

