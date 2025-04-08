Zimbabwe: Three Suspected Armed Robbers Face Murder, 50 Robbery Charges

Three suspected armed robbers who were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Bulawayo police officer are now facing murder and 50 armed robbery charges.

The suspects allegedly gunned down Sergeant Abel Masava at a crime scene in Tshabalala, Bulawayo.

Their arrest follows a string of violent crimes committed across the city.

Two of their accomplices, Sipho Ncube (24) and Dumisani Ndlovu (32), were fatally shot during a shootout with police detectives along Harrow Street in Sauerstown, Bulawayo.

The pair succumbed to gunshot wounds upon admission to United Bulawayo Hospitals.

In a statement, national police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the latest developments.

"Reference is made to the Zimbabwe Republic Police's press statements released on March 28 and April 2 regarding the fatal shooting of a police officer, Sergeant Abel Masava, in Bulawayo and the subsequent arrest of Albert Munangati aged 26, Clifford Desmond Nare aged 33 and Thabo Dube aged 24 in connection with the murder case," he said.

"The suspects are being linked to 25 armed robbery cases that occurred between March 12, 2024, and March 28, 2025, in and around Bulawayo.

"In total, the suspects are facing charges of 50 armed robbery cases, including a case that occurred on April 10, 2024, at Fundisi Mine in Umuguza where US$2 704 was stolen."

The trio is also facing charges related to a robbery that occurred on March 15, 2025, at a fuel service station in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo, where R186 000 was stolen.

Commissioner Nyathi urged the public to continue assisting law enforcement by reporting information through the National Complaints Desk at (0242) 703631 or via WhatsApp at 0712 800 197.

Reports can also be made at the nearest police station.