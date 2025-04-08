Zimbabwe: Education Minister Applauds Kadoma School for Championing Vocational Education

8 April 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

Mashonaland West Bureau

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerayi Moyo has commended Kuredza Government Technical Primary School in Kadoma for taking the lead in promoting vocational education, urging other schools to embrace the Government's Heritage-Based Education model, which balances academic and practical learning.

Minister Moyo made the remarks this morning during a field day and classroom block handover ceremony held at the school.

The new classroom block was donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He praised the school for setting an example through its strong focus on vocational subjects, particularly agriculture and income-generating projects, which have enabled it to generate additional revenue and become self-sustaining.

Kuredza Government Technical Primary School is among the few technical primary schools in the country, which has stood out for their commitment to hands-on learning and innovation in the education sector.

