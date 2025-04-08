Liberia: LRA Mourns Loss of Its Staff James Gomah

press release

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) announces with profound regret the passing of one of its dedicated staff, James Gomah, who reportedly passed on Sunday, April 6, 2025. Mr. Gomah, a committed and industrious public servant, was assigned to the Large Tax Audit Division of the LRA.

According to a press release, he joined the LRA as a contractor in 2017 and became full time staff in 2020. Since then, Gomah made significant contributions to the mobilization of lawful revenue critical to the development and transformation of Liberia.

Commissioner General James Dorbor Jallah, the LRA Senior Management Team, and the entire workforce are deeply saddened by this loss. The Authority extends its heartfelt condolences to Mr. Gomah's family and loved ones during this difficult time.

"James Gomah was more than just a colleague--he was a patriot who served his country with integrity, diligence, and passion. His passing is not only a personal loss to the LRA family but also a significant blow to our national tax administration efforts," said Commissioner General Jallah. "We are committed to standing with his family every step of the way as we honor his legacy."

The LRA quotes family sources as saying that Mr. Gomah was reportedly pronounced dead on arrival at a local clinic in Paynesville. His remains have since been deposited, as preparations for his funeral are underway.

The LRA says it is working closely with the bereaved family to ensure a fitting and dignified burial for its fallen staff, noting that his untimely death creates a major void within the Large Tax Audit Department--one that will not be easily filled. Mr. Gomah's dedication to service and professionalism will be remembered and honored by the institution he so faithfully served, the release reads.